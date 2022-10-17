Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2023 BMW X6 Drops Camo, Reveals Production Grille and Bumper Design
The 2023 BMW X6 has taken another step closer to the showroom with these pictures of a prototype that show the final grille and bumper design. Previous test cars featured a fine mesh covering over the grille kidneys’ centers, and the lower section of the front bumper was heavily disguised to obscure the shape of the production air intakes.
Carscoops
Toyota RAV4 Joins The GR Sport Range In Europe With Sporty Looks And A Tighter Suspension
The recently facelifted Toyota RAV4 joins the range of GR Sport models in Europe thanks to a new trim that is available in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. The RAV4 GR Sport features subtle sport styling touches, more kit as standard, and a tweaked suspension developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing.
Carscoops
Seat Just Sold Its One Millionth SUV Six Years After Launching The Ateca
Seat’s SUV models have hit a significant sales milestone with confirmation that the car manufacturer has sold one million of them in the last six years. Prior to 2016, the Seat range didn’t have a single SUV but now, the Spanish car manufacturer builds the Ateca, Arona, and Tarraco. These SUVs accounted for 49 per cent of the brand’s global sales in 2021, totaling 192,100 units.
Carscoops
Super-Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Hits The Market, Was Never Driven By Its Owner
Rare supercars tend to do quite well at auctions. Classic racers that have low mileage also tend to sell for big money. That’s what makes us wonder just how many figures this wildly rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse track-only supercar might end up selling for. It likely has lower mileage than any other of its kind with just 129 miles on the odometer.
Carscoops
View New Photos And Video Of The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante On Track And On Dirt
Lamborghini has released a plethora of new images of the potent Urus Performante as part of its international launch at the Vallelunga circuit. The Lamborghini Urus has a history with the Vallelunga circuit as it is the same place where the original Urus was introduced in 2018. Since then, it has gone on to become the Italian automaker’s best-selling model with some 21,000 examples finding homes over the last four years, with 80 percent of the customers being new to the Lamborghini brand.
Carscoops
Kia And Hyundai Set Aside $2 Billion Over Engine Recalls
Upcoming third-quarter earnings for Hyundai and Kia will reflect some $2 billion in provisions related to engine recalls. That cash represents huge chunks of the profit that each Korean automaker will report. Hyundai says that more customers have taken them up on engine replacement than they expected. First reported by...
Carscoops
Isuzu MU-X Gains High-Clearance Off-Road Steel Bumper Courtesy Of Hamer4x4
The Isuzu MU-X might not be as widely available as some of the brand’s fans might have wanted but it is the vehicle of choice for those who love the D-Max but want the extra practicality of an SUV. As with the sibling pickup, there are plenty of tuning options for the MU-X, making it more capable off the beaten track, like the pictured metal bumpers from Hamer.
Carscoops
Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana, Toyota Canada’s GR Corolla MORIZO Applications, And 2023 Hyundai Grandeur: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Actor Glenn Howerton, famous for his roles in A.P. Bio and ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,’ is not best pleased with his Tesla nor the company’s efforts to help. According to Howerton, after his Tesla’s keyfob broke, he chose to use his phone to lock the vehicle. However, that choice became a problem when the actor decided to park it at the bottom of a parking garage which had no cell reception, as both the phone and the car must have signal to work. There were more issues too, with the actor eventually having to call a special tow truck to remove the vehicle. CarScoops has reached out to Tesla for more info.
Carscoops
Ford Designer Mocks GMC For ‘Borrowing’ The Design Of The Sierra EV’s Infotainment System
Ford continues to feel feisty and this time they’re saying ‘hands off my knob!’. In a tweet, designer Ryan McManus mocked GMC for ‘borrowing’ the design of the infotainment system that is found in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. As he tweeted to GM, “We coulda just sent you the CAD file for the Sync Knob, might’ve saved you a few hours work.”
Carscoops
Porsche’s DesignCar App Now Lets You Customize A Bugatti And Nissan Z From Your Smartphone
A smartphone app enabling players to modify virtual Porsches has been expanded to include customization options for other car brands including Audi, Bugatti, and Nissan. Developed by Porsche Digital and originally released this time last year, the free-to-play DesignCar app works a little like an automaker’s retail configurator program, allowing users to choose the color and spec of their dream car, but with more scope for creating individual designs. Players modify their digital cars and take part in community-judged design challenges that can earn them credits to spend on further modifications.
Carscoops
2024 Porsche Taycan And Taycan Sport Turismo Spied, Gives Us Our First Look At The Facelifted EVs
In one fell swoop, spy photographers have snapped the facelifted Porsche Taycan and Taycan Sport Turismo. In typical Porsche fashion, the updates are relatively minor and easy to overlook at first glance. However, a closer inspection reveals the EVs have been equipped with new headlights that are slightly larger and better integrated into the overall design of the vehicle.
Carscoops
Manhart G 800 Inferno Gives The Mercedes G63 A Serious Power Bump
Three years ago, Top Car presented the Inferno bodykit for the Mercedes-AMG G63, and now Manhart steps into the game combining the carbon-fiber parts with a series of mechanical upgrades, creating the G 800 Inferno. When you’re thinking about G-Wagens, the first tuner that comes to mind is Brabus, although...
Carscoops
Scalar Performance Teases Toyota GR86 EV Race Car For SEMA
SEMA news is trickling in and Scalar Performance is piquing our interest by teasing an electric Toyota GR86. Set to debut on November 1st, the model was built in collaboration with Hypercraft and Ettractive, and is being billed as the “first bespoke all-electric club sport amateur race car.”. The...
Carscoops
Watch The KTM X-Bow GT-XR Devour Corners As It Tests On The Nurburgring
Even though the KTM X-Bow GT-XR has already been revealed, the car is still undergoing testing to ensure it’s perfect before reaching the hands of customers. That testing can be seen in this new video from AutomotiveMike, which shows the X-Bow lapping the Nurburgring with impressive speed. Powering the...
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Carscoops
Over 300 U.S. Customers Put Down Deposits On 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Before Even Seeing It
More than 300 American customers put down deposits on the Rolls-Royce Spectre before even seeing it, according to the company’s CEO, Torsten Muller-Otvos. The $413,000 coupe is the company’s first-ever all electric vehicle and was unveiled to the wider public just this week. Naturally, though, Rolls-Royce customers were visiting the company’s Goodwood, U.K., headquarters for private viewings of the car before it was officially unveiled.
Carscoops
This Stunning Porsche 911 Speedster Was Destroyed In Hurricane Ian
Few 991-generation Porsche 911 models are more amazing than the Speedster and one bright blue example is currently up for auction in Florida. On first impressions, you could be excused for thinking this 911 Speedster only just rolled off the production line. However, it was caught up in the floods triggered by Hurricane Ian.
Carscoops
Someone Just Bought This Flood Damaged 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R
A rare Bentley Continental GT3-R was recently sold at a Copart auction after suffering flood damage triggered by Hurricane Ian. Cast your mind back eight years and you may remember when the Continental GT3-R was launched. Capped at just 300 units worldwide, it was dubbed as “the most dynamic Bentley road car in history” at the time and followed the recipe perfected by Porsche with its RS models: less weight, more power, and extra aero.
Carscoops
2021 Audi R8 That Fell Victim To Hurricane Ian Can’t Return To The Streets
Cars damaged and destroyed by Hurricane Ian have started to appear at auctions in Florida and this 2021 Audi R8 was one of the storm’s unfortunate victims. Currently up for grabs through Copart where a highest bid of $50,500 had been placed at the time of writing, this R8 is in a very sad state. It has been given a Certificate of Destruction in Florida, meaning it can only be sold for parts or scrap metal.
Carscoops
This 1980 BMW M1 Is More Special Than Most
BMW might be in the habit of putting M badges on just about everything these days but that wasn’t always the case. When the BMW M Division was first born it began with one special car that set high standards. That supercar was the M1 and this one that’s just become available at auction was originally ordered by the man who led the M Division itself.
Comments / 0