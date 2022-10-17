ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans' EJ Liddell signs two-way contract ahead of season opener

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans rookie EJ Liddell on Sunday signed a two-way contract ahead of the start of the regular season, the team announced.

Liddell, the 41st pick this year, suffered a torn right ACL on July 11 playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. He had surgery in late July to repair the tear and is expected to miss the majority of the season recovering from the injury.

He averaged four points, four rebounds and one assist in two games.

The Pelicans were expected to eventually sign Liddell to a contract, despite suffering the injury. The organization valued his addition to the roster through the draft and was surprised he was still available on the board at No. 41.

Liddell, who was a consensus All-American, averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists in 32 games last season at Ohio State. He led the Big Ten in blocked shots and was ninth in the country in free throws made (169) and seventh in attempts (221).

He wasn’t guaranteed to have a roster spot this year as a second-round pick but the Pelicans opted to sign him to a two-way contract. The team is certainly high on his potential and will stick by him as he goes through the rehab process.

New Orleans opens the season on Wednesday versus Brooklyn.

