Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Balenciaga Drops Kanye West From All Current and Future Partnerships – Report
Balenciaga has reportedly dropped Kanye West from all current and future partnerships. According to a report from Women's Wear Daily published on Friday (Oct. 21), Kanye West's widely publicized business relationship with Balenciaga in the fashion world has come to an abrupt end. The wildly popular designer brand is not only cutting Ye off from their present business ties, but they also say any possible plans for a future collab aren't going to happen any time soon.
Akon Reacts to Memes Clowning His Hairline, Says He Paid $7,500 for Hair Transplant Procedure
Akon is getting a good laugh out of being turned into a meme after admitting to getting a hair transplant procedure. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Akon reacted on Twitter to several memes that were made in regard to his recent admission that he underwent a cosmetic procedure to bring his hairline back to its full glory. In one photo, Akon is compared to a Lego head. A second pic shows a clearly Photoshopped addition of hair on the "Locked Up" crooner's forehead. A third Photoshopped image shows half of Akon's hair hacked off. The final photo in the collage shows Akon completely bald.
Lil Baby Reacts to Speculation He Has Beef With Migos
Lil Baby is clearing the air on whether or not he has beef with his label mates the Migos. The Atlanta rapper continues his promo run for his new album It's Only Me. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Lil Baby was guest on the Posted on the Corner podcast. During the chat, the "In a Minute" rhymer was asked if there was any truth to the rumored beef between himself and the Migos.
Lil Baby
DedicatedLil Baby’s rap moniker pales in comparison to the growth he’s experienced over the last five years. With his newly released third studio album prospering in streams, the Atlanta rapper’s music, business and outlook are steady elevating. There’s a war going on outside no rapper is safe...
