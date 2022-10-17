Billy Gene Krueger, 70, of Aydlett, NC passed away, Wednesday October 11, 2022. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lorene Krueger of Calvert City, KY. He is survived by his two sons, James Krueger with his wife Natalie and their children Collin and Peyton, of Southern Shores, NC and Jayson Krueger with his wife Melanie, and their children Kameron, Ethan, Hudson, Rylan and Logan of Wichita Falls, TX. Billy is also survived by his sister Brenda Cloud with her husband Paul and their two children of Benton, KY.

AYDLETT, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO