Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head Board approves development moratorium
Town and county officials at odds during public hearing. During its Oct. 19 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt a 150-day moratorium that temporarily halts development in the C-2 General Commercial district and within the Historic Character Area between U.S. 158 and N.C. 12 from Hollowell Street to Danube Street. Single-family and duplex homes are exempt from the moratorium.
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck Bulls & BBQ returns to Currituck County Rural Center on Nov. 5
Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out for our Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point, NC. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5th, 2022, from 12:00pm – 6:00pm.
outerbanksvoice.com
Iconic Frisco ‘Spaceship’ house burns
This brief account of the fire that ravaged the famous ‘Spaceship’ house in Frisco was posted by the Frisco Fire Department on their Facebook page on the morning of October 20. Sad to report, Frisco lost a piece of history last night. The “Spaceship” is no more....
outerbanksvoice.com
Billy Gene Krueger of Aydlett, October 11
Billy Gene Krueger, 70, of Aydlett, NC passed away, Wednesday October 11, 2022. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lorene Krueger of Calvert City, KY. He is survived by his two sons, James Krueger with his wife Natalie and their children Collin and Peyton, of Southern Shores, NC and Jayson Krueger with his wife Melanie, and their children Kameron, Ethan, Hudson, Rylan and Logan of Wichita Falls, TX. Billy is also survived by his sister Brenda Cloud with her husband Paul and their two children of Benton, KY.
outerbanksvoice.com
$124K in mini grants awarded for Dare County opioid battle
The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services has announced the awarding of a total of $124,750 in the form of 10 mini grants earmarked for the battle against opioid addiction. Dare County is part of North Carolina’s historic $26 billion agreement that will help bring desperately needed relief...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Petunia June LLC from Shook Gloria S/013575000—Lot 29 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$318,700/Improved Residential. Elms David from Newcomb Gary A Ttee/008322000—Lot 68 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 1/$1,075,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bustios Jorge Ernesto from Garrett David Todd Co Ttee/017252000—Lot 7 Blk 5 Tower Beach/$471,900/Improved Residential. Gray Jessica from Cargill Anna...
outerbanksvoice.com
Payne and Fearns vie for District 2 seat on Dare Board of Education
Unaffiliated candidate Jessica Fearns and Republican candidate Ron Payne are competing for the District 2 seat on the Dare County Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election – one of three seats that will be filled by newly elected members when their terms begin in December. Joe Tauber,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Wesley’s Way Foundation sponsors Smart Kids Program
Wesley’s Way Foundation has donated funds to support Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Smart Kids R Safe Kids program. The program was rolled out in Dare County Elementary Schools last year and designed to raise awareness about water and hurricane safety. Initially, funds to support the program were received through a NC Eastern Preparedness Region Bright Ideas Grant award.
outerbanksvoice.com
Claude Lee Simpson of Grandy, October 18
Claude Lee Simpson, 79, passed on to his eternal home on October 19, 2022 after a very long struggle with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ethlyn Simpson; and his son, Benjamin Simpson. Claude is survived by his wife, Beverly Simpson of the Grandy...
outerbanksvoice.com
Where have all the big clubs gone?
Johnathan Bland was tending bar at Fish Heads Bar and Grill in South Nags Head this summer when a group of men in their twenties came in. They had a question for him. What’s there to do around here? Where does he go out?. Bland said it hit him...
Comments / 0