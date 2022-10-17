ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo

Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
‘The Peripheral’ travels into two different futures and still isn’t worth your time

In terms of Nolan brothers productions, “The Peripheral” appears to have been made for people who think “Tenet” and the fourth season of “Westworld” weren’t complicated enough. Adapting William Gibson’s sci-fi novel, this Amazon series again deals with themes of virtual reality and sort-of time travel, but in a grinding fashion that should push it to the periphery of one’s “watch” list, if not off it entirely.
‘Ticket to Paradise’ gets mileage out of its George Clooney-Julia Roberts pairing

Think of “Ticket to Paradise” like a postcard of beautiful people having fun in a beautiful place and you’ll get along just fine. Giving it much more thought than that won’t help this rom-com vehicle for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, although the “com” part proves a trifle deficient in a movie that’s significantly better when it’s sweet than salty.
Look of the Week: Kaia Gerber is the spitting image of mother Cindy Crawford in Alaïa outfit

Over the weekend, model and actor Kaia Gerber attended Hollywood’s 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles in a timeless, if not slightly subdued, Alaïa black mesh turtleneck top paired with a deep purple draped skirt. The look generated a lot of buzz online, with Twitter users pointing out the combination of Gerber’s silky, bouncy blowout and soft, earth-toned glam — complete with a pop of lilac eyeshadow — brought about an uncanny resemblance to mother Cindy Crawford.
