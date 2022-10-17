Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Tony Stewart Miffed at NASCAR Penalties, Happy to Focus on NHRA Drag Racing
NASCAR fines totaling $300,000 have irked team owner Tony Stewart. He said he was “super-glad” to be in fun Camping World Drag Racing Series atmosphere in Texas this past weekend. While he wasn’t fined at the NHRA’s Texas FallNationals, even that was a bit of a costly weekend...
Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race
One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
Autoweek.com
5 Reasons to Keep Watching the 2022 F1 Season With the Championship Already Decided
Formula 1’s Drivers’ title is decided and the Constructors’ crown is all but wrapped up too. But there’s still four rounds left to run in 2022. Autoweek looks at some of the main themes to watch. For the first time in his career Max Verstappen enters...
Autoweek.com
Revved Up! Readers React to Week's Biggest Racing News, Oct. 19 Edition
It’s been a wild week in racing, with the biggest story being the Bubba Wallace-Kyle Larson tangle in Las Vegas (and Bubba’s subsequent one-race suspension)—not to mention his one-race suspension and other follow-up angles. We had several hundred replies from readers not just about Bubba, but other...
Autoweek.com
Audi F1 Team Predicts Formula 1 Race Wins Within Three Years of 2026 Launch
Audi F1'a project head has set an ambitious early target of race wins within three years of the start of the all-new engine regulations in 2026. While the Audi project has yet to announce its partner team, it is expected to be the current Alfa Romeo outfit. Work on Audi's...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Bubba Wallace Wrecking Kyle Larson: “Pretty Obvious To Me That Bubba Tried To Take Him Out”
Just about every NASCAR fan on the planet saw Bubba Wallace shove Kyle Larson, after Wallace took out Larson in retaliation for sending him into the wall while trying to make a pass at Las Vegas this past Sunday. The move ultimately ended the day for Larson and Wallace, as...
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon
Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race
While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold
A possum hitched a ride with JR Motorsports from Las Vegas to North Carolina, and Twitter had a field day after Dale Earnhardt Jr. uploaded a photo. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bell says Wallace apologized on flight home from Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell shared a flight home from Las Vegas, and Wallace apologized during the trip to his fellow Toyota teammate for the incident that crippled Bell’s championship chances. Bell said Wallace also apologized to the entire Toyota group in the Monday competition meeting. Wallace has been...
Autoweek.com
Haas F1 Team Reveals New Title Sponsor in Multiyear Deal
MoneyGram is a company that specializes in digital P2P payments. The partnership was announced ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas. The new deal will take effect beginning with the 2023 season. The Haas F1 Team has secured MoneyGram as its...
Autoweek.com
Gamers Rejoice: F1 22 Available on Free Play During Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix Weekend
Race fans who want to get an up-close look at the Circuit of the Americas can drive the course and race with the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix drivers during race weekend. Virtually, anyway. Codemasters and Electronic Arts Inc. (EA Sports) are offering a free-play weekend for the F1...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
It's time for this weekend's racing schedule
F1 is back in the USA, while NASCAR hits Homestead-Miami
Breaking It Down: Reflecting back on the week that was for Bubba
Perhaps the best part of the mess Wallace brought upon himself is he won't be racing Sunday. But he still hasn't apologized to the person he should the most: Kyle Larson
MotorTrend Magazine
Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd
For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
Autoweek.com
Lewis Hamilton Critical of F1's Lack of Support for W Series
The W Series ceased operations after running out of of funding with three races left in Season 3. Officials of the W Series are doing their best to regroup with the hope of finding enough funding to make a comeback in 2023. Lewis Hamilton believes that Formula 1 should have...
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, October 19
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
