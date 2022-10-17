ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autoweek.com

Tony Stewart Miffed at NASCAR Penalties, Happy to Focus on NHRA Drag Racing

NASCAR fines totaling $300,000 have irked team owner Tony Stewart. He said he was “super-glad” to be in fun Camping World Drag Racing Series atmosphere in Texas this past weekend. While he wasn’t fined at the NHRA’s Texas FallNationals, even that was a bit of a costly weekend...
Motor1.com

Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race

One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
Autoweek.com

Revved Up! Readers React to Week's Biggest Racing News, Oct. 19 Edition

It’s been a wild week in racing, with the biggest story being the Bubba Wallace-Kyle Larson tangle in Las Vegas (and Bubba’s subsequent one-race suspension)—not to mention his one-race suspension and other follow-up angles. We had several hundred replies from readers not just about Bubba, but other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoweek.com

Audi F1 Team Predicts Formula 1 Race Wins Within Three Years of 2026 Launch

Audi F1'a project head has set an ambitious early target of race wins within three years of the start of the all-new engine regulations in 2026. While the Audi project has yet to announce its partner team, it is expected to be the current Alfa Romeo outfit. Work on Audi's...
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon

Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race

While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoweek.com

Haas F1 Team Reveals New Title Sponsor in Multiyear Deal

MoneyGram is a company that specializes in digital P2P payments. The partnership was announced ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas. The new deal will take effect beginning with the 2023 season. The Haas F1 Team has secured MoneyGram as its...
TEXAS STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists

You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd

For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
WEST NYACK, NY
Autoweek.com

Lewis Hamilton Critical of F1's Lack of Support for W Series

The W Series ceased operations after running out of of funding with three races left in Season 3. Officials of the W Series are doing their best to regroup with the hope of finding enough funding to make a comeback in 2023. Lewis Hamilton believes that Formula 1 should have...
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, October 19

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
CALIFORNIA STATE

