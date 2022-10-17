Read full article on original website
Futurity
AI could guide doctors to protect teen privacy
Natural language processing could help pediatricians draw the fine line between a teen’s right to privacy and a parent’s right to know. Two laws, one new, the other on the books since the 1980s, have complicated the lives of pediatricians. The federal government’s 21st Century Cures Act, among its many mandates, requires physicians nationwide make available to patients their complete electronic medical records. With the click of a mouse, all personal health information, test results, prescribed medications, and clinical notes must be accessible digitally for patient review.
Futurity
Baby formula labels can be misleading about lactose
A new study finds that a majority of baby formula sold in the United States is lactose-reduced despite that not being medically necessary for most families. The sugars found in lactose-reduced infant formula are associated with higher risks of obesity, changes in the microbiome, and formation of biofilms on teeth.
Futurity
Obsidian artifacts reveal large Neolithic networks
Analysis of obsidian artifacts from southwestern Iran suggests the networks Neolithic people formed there as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously thought. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the first to apply state-of-the-art analytical tools to a collection of...
Futurity
BefA protein triggers insulin-producing cells to reproduce
New findings about a protein called BefA could pave the way for better treatment of type 1 diabetes. Almost a decade ago, University of Oregon graduate student Jennifer Hampton Hill made a fortuitous find: A protein made by gut bacteria that triggered insulin-producing cells to replicate. The protein was an important clue to the biological basis for type 1 diabetes.
Futurity
Ancient ocean methane isn’t adding to climate change
Methane released from reservoirs at the bottom of the ocean is not reaching the atmosphere, researchers report. Deep below the ocean’s surface, the seafloor contains large quantities of naturally occurring, ice-like deposits made up of water and concentrated methane gas. For decades, climate scientists have wondered if this methane...
The lack of Black farmers in Ohio, how leaders are working to increase numbers
In 2017, Steward lost his mother, years later that sting turned into something that has a lot of Northeast Ohio buzzing; Linda’s bee farm, named after his mom.
Futurity
Exercise can modify fat tissue in people with obesity
Research suggests that exercise can favorably modify fat tissue just beneath the skin in ways that can improve metabolic health—even without weight loss. Exercise is one of the first strategies used to treat obesity-related health problems like type 2 diabetes and other cardiovascular disease, but scientists don’t understand exactly how it works to improve metabolic health.
