Natural language processing could help pediatricians draw the fine line between a teen’s right to privacy and a parent’s right to know. Two laws, one new, the other on the books since the 1980s, have complicated the lives of pediatricians. The federal government’s 21st Century Cures Act, among its many mandates, requires physicians nationwide make available to patients their complete electronic medical records. With the click of a mouse, all personal health information, test results, prescribed medications, and clinical notes must be accessible digitally for patient review.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO