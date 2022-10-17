ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

White House marks rollout of over-the-counter hearing aids at retailers nationwide

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Gangitano
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBsjE_0icC67ZW00

( The Hill ) — The White House on Monday marked the rollout of hearing aids sold at retailers like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart following steps from the Biden administration to allow them to be sold over the counter.

On Monday, Walgreens started selling hearing aids in stores and online for $799 a pair, CVS started selling them online at different price points and Walmart started selling them at more than 1,000 Vision Centers in the retailer’s stores and 474 Sam’s Club locations, ranging from $199 to $999 per pair.

Also this week, Best Buy will offer nearly 20 different hearing devices online and will offer hearing aids at nearly 300 stores by the end of the month for as low as $200. Additionally, Hy-Vee will sell them online and in 34 locations with plans to sell them at 100 locations by the end of the year.

Fauci says COVID-19 was politicized by ‘triple whammy’ of outbreak, division and 2020 election

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August finalized a rule allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter and said that they could be available as early as mid-October in retail and drug stores. The rule is part of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, which he issued in July, 2021.

Congress passed legislation on over-the-counter hearing aids in 2017, but it was not fully implemented until the FDA rule.  The rule allows people with mild to moderate hearing loss to purchase hearing aids over the counter without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment.

The FDA estimates that the rule could lower average costs by as much as $3,000 per pair of hearing aids, which could impact nearly 30 million Americans with hearing loss, including nearly 10 million adults under age 60.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi State football player dies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) football player has died. MSU leaders identified the player as 19-year-old Samuel Westmoreland, of Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Sunflower County woman sentenced on fraud charge

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Sunflower County woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud. State Auditor Shad White said Carol Jackson was ordered to spend five years in prison and pay $62,627.66 in restitution along with court and bond fees. Jackson admitted to diverting more than $40,000 away from needy children. She was […]
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for murder in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Holmes County in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday, October 20. Officials with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Gaines, 32, is wanted for the death of 31-year-old La’Tika Wade. The incident happened on Baker Road in Lexington. Investigators said Gaines may […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Oxford woman accused of shooting man during domestic incident

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a man. The shooting happened on Tuesday, October 18 just before 11:00 a.m. on Molly Barr Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, and has […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Lafayette County hostage suspect killed in shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lafayette County. The shooting, which involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, happened around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Highway 334. According to deputies, they received a call about a man arguing with a […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man sentenced for threatening race war

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man will spend more than two years in prison after he reportedly made threats to start a race war. According to the United States Department of Justice, 21-year-old Aubrey Suzuki was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for “transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors suffering from multiple water main breaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday marked day four of no water for residents on Maple Street in Jackson after a water main break this weekend. Multiple areas in the city have been affected by water main issues this week. On Wednesday, Hinds County Supervisor David Archie delivered water to residents on Maple Street. He said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

P-EBT benefits released for Mississippi PreK-12 students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced the agencies have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to more than 275,000 children who were in grades PreK-12 and participated in the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year. Families of students in PreK-12 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Remains found off of Franklin County highway

UPDATE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were identified as Lenelle Snyder, who was reported missing on September 6. They said foul play is not suspected, and his death appeared to be caused by a vehicle accident. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Holmes County neighbors concerned about recent shootings

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information following a string of recent shootings. Authorities said they have responded to at least five major shooting in the past months. Those shootings happening in Durant, Tchula, West, and Goodman. Investigators said each shooting involved shots being fired into homes or […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

2 killed in George County early morning house fire

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Greyhound searching for new Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What to know ahead of Jackson State’s homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson want everyone to be prepared ahead of Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for JSU’s homecoming game against Campbell University on Saturday, October 22 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy