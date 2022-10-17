Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
UF assessment estimates between $768 million, $1.5 billion in state agricultural losses from Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, damaging populated regions like Southwest and Central Florida, the state’s agricultural sector faced a similar devastating fate. Florida agriculture is a commodity production leader, said Christa Court, director of the UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program, in a Tuesday morning press conference. The state produces more than 200 different commodities across 47,500 farm operations, she said.
