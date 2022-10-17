ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Growing The Tourism Workforce And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the last two weeks, we’ve looked at various aspects of the tourism industry in our state, and there are a lot of jobs in the hospitality industry. But where do people learn to do the work? Liz McCormick spoke with Tami Maynard, who works with West Virginia HEAT — a program that is dedicated to training the next generation of hospitality workers in West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Building The Next Generation Of W.Va.'s Tourism Workforce

To have a booming tourism economy, we need the workforce to make it strong. There are more than 68,000 employees in the state’s leisure and hospitality industry, according to WorkForce West Virginia. But annually, there are about 4,800 vacancies in the state’s fast food and counter jobs. West...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Freshwater Mussel Habitat To Get Federal Grant For Protection

West Virginia will receive a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for restoration of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The West Virginia Land Trust will receive $500,000 to help the endangered James spinymussel. It has been listed as endangered since 1988. The grant will help protect its habitat on...
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday

A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
TYLER COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

West Virginia's antlerless deer firearms season opens Oct. 20

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. — The first segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season is set to open for four days on Oct. 20 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season. West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said the hunt should...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY

Study: West Virginia is the 8th ‘ghostliest’ state

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study from Porch shows that West Virginia is ranked eighth for the number of ghost sightings per capita at 33.8 sightings per 100,000 people. The study uses paranormal encounters from the website ghostsofamerica.com, where anyone can describe their own ghostly encounters. Each encounter is tagged with a location, so you might see some familiar locations if you do some poking around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Prepares For Increase In RSV

Cases of a respiratory illness, known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are climbing rapidly around the country. West Virginia health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge in cases, especially over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases of RSV have already reached...
MARYLAND STATE

