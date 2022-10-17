Read full article on original website
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
wvpublic.org
Growing The Tourism Workforce And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the last two weeks, we’ve looked at various aspects of the tourism industry in our state, and there are a lot of jobs in the hospitality industry. But where do people learn to do the work? Liz McCormick spoke with Tami Maynard, who works with West Virginia HEAT — a program that is dedicated to training the next generation of hospitality workers in West Virginia.
wvpublic.org
Building The Next Generation Of W.Va.'s Tourism Workforce
To have a booming tourism economy, we need the workforce to make it strong. There are more than 68,000 employees in the state’s leisure and hospitality industry, according to WorkForce West Virginia. But annually, there are about 4,800 vacancies in the state’s fast food and counter jobs. West...
wvpublic.org
Riding Our Rail Trails And 'Arthur' Creator Reflects On Career And Future, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia has more than 500 miles of rail trails, and the state is poised to get increased funding from recent federal legislation to build more. But as Curtis Tate reports, there are challenges getting the funding to cities and counties so they can make their rail trails connect to others.
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
wvpublic.org
Advocates Push For Rail Trails To Connect State’s Tourism Economy
Thousands of miles of railroad once snaked up the hollows and river valleys of West Virginia, carrying coal and passengers. Some of the state’s rail lines still serve that purpose. Others serve a new one: building West Virginia’s tourism economy. West Virginia has more than 500 miles of...
wvpublic.org
Whiskey Tourism And Affordable Hearing Aids On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, visitors for generations have come to West Virginia for the scenery and a taste of adventure, but over the past few years, they’re coming to sample something else. Bill Lynch talks to some West Virginia distillers about whiskey and tourism. Also, in this show,...
Did You Know: You can legally idle your car in West Virginia?
*Correction: This story was corrected to state that the law prohibiting the idling of cars in WV was repealed in 2018 and does not remain in law as previously stated. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As winter approaches and we had our first flurries of the year, people need to start warming up their cars. You […]
Best hikes in West Virginia to see fall colors this week
The West Virginia Department of Tourism released its weekly fall foliage update on Oct. 19, which includes the trails hikers should take to see the best fall foliage colors in West Virginia.
When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
wvpublic.org
Freshwater Mussel Habitat To Get Federal Grant For Protection
West Virginia will receive a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for restoration of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The West Virginia Land Trust will receive $500,000 to help the endangered James spinymussel. It has been listed as endangered since 1988. The grant will help protect its habitat on...
Halloween events for dogs in north central West Virginia
If you're a pet owner who wants to get your fur baby involved in the Halloween spirit, here are some events specifically for them.
wchstv.com
Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
West Virginia sees first snow in October: Here’s how much
The first snow of the season hit West Virginia on October 19; here's the total from across the state.
WTAP
Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday
A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia's antlerless deer firearms season opens Oct. 20
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. — The first segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season is set to open for four days on Oct. 20 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season. West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said the hunt should...
WBOY
Study: West Virginia is the 8th ‘ghostliest’ state
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study from Porch shows that West Virginia is ranked eighth for the number of ghost sightings per capita at 33.8 sightings per 100,000 people. The study uses paranormal encounters from the website ghostsofamerica.com, where anyone can describe their own ghostly encounters. Each encounter is tagged with a location, so you might see some familiar locations if you do some poking around.
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Prepares For Increase In RSV
Cases of a respiratory illness, known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are climbing rapidly around the country. West Virginia health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge in cases, especially over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases of RSV have already reached...
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
