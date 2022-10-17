Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KSNB Local4
Thayer Central football silences Shelby-Rising City
HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - Shelby-Rising City football welcomed on in Thayer Central for some D1 playoff action. In the end, Thayer Central blanks SRC 44-0. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney volleyball bested by Lincoln Southeast in HAC Tournament consolation
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney volleyball hosted a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament consolation match against Lincoln Southeast Wednesday. The Bearcats fell to the Knights 3-1. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Fillmore Central football dominates Wood River
GENEVA, Neb. (KSNB) - Fillmore Central football welcomed on in Wood River for Week 9 of play. In the end, Panthers take down the Eagles, 55-12. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A flock of gamebirds in York County has tested positive for the avian flu, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. This brings the total number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska this year to 12. According...
KSNB Local4
Sandy Creek football upsets Sandhills Valley
TRYON, Neb. (KSNB) - Sandy Creek welcomed on in Sandhills Valley for some D-1 playoff action. In the end, it is the 13-seed cougars who managed to pull off the upset, 24-18.
KSNB Local4
Heartland football edges out EMF in first round of playoffs
HENDERSON, Neb. (KSNB) - Exeter-Milligan-Friend played host to Heartland for some D-1 playoff action. In the end, Heartland makes the comeback in, 20-18. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Lawrence Nelson football dominates Lourdes Central Catholic
LAWRENCE, Neb. (KSNB) - Lawrence Nelson football welcomed on in Lourdes Central Catholic for some D-2 playoff action. In the end, it was the Raiders who came out victorious, 62-16 the final. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Weeping Water football takes down reigning state runner up Cross County
STROMSBURG, Neb. (KSNB) - Undefeated Cross County football welcomed on in Weeping Water for some D1 playoff action. In the end, Weeping Water placed a blemish on the Cougars perfect record with a 42-22 win. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Osceola football scores 88 points in victory over Fullerton
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) - Osceola football welcomed on in Fullerton for some D-2 playoff action. In the end, Osceola wins it in high scoring fashion, 88-38 the final. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College cross country’s Pinkerton earns GPAC Runner of the Week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Veronica Pinkerton, a junior for Hastings College cross country out of Beatrice, was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Runner of the Week Wednesday. Pinkerton helped lead the Broncos to the highest finish among all NAIA teams at the Trojan Invite in Colby, Kansas, at fourth...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
KSNB Local4
NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
KSNB Local4
Ewing man gets prison time for weapons charge
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holt County man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison on a weapons charge. Jared Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, received the 24 months sentence for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm - “a short shotgun.” After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
KSNB Local4
Huskers sweep Purdue, extend winning streak
The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team picked up another sweep on the road with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 win at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday night at Holloway Gymnasium. Bekka Allick had a career-high 12 kills with four blocks and hit .611 to lead the Huskers (17-1, 9-0 Big Ten) to their 10th straight win and fifth in a row by sweep. Madi Kubik had nine kills and nine digs and hit .304, and Ally Batenhorst posted seven kills. The Huskers hit .295 for the match and held the Boilermakers to .140. NU had the advantage in kills (41-36) and digs (38-34), while Purdue had a slight edge in blocks (8-6). NU sided out at 68.9 percent, while Purdue sided out 54.8 percent of the time.
Comments / 0