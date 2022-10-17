ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KSNB Local4

12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A flock of gamebirds in York County has tested positive for the avian flu, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. This brings the total number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska this year to 12. According...
YORK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Lawrence Nelson football dominates Lourdes Central Catholic

LAWRENCE, Neb. (KSNB) - Lawrence Nelson football welcomed on in Lourdes Central Catholic for some D-2 playoff action. In the end, it was the Raiders who came out victorious, 62-16 the final. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4

Hastings College cross country’s Pinkerton earns GPAC Runner of the Week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Veronica Pinkerton, a junior for Hastings College cross country out of Beatrice, was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Runner of the Week Wednesday. Pinkerton helped lead the Broncos to the highest finish among all NAIA teams at the Trojan Invite in Colby, Kansas, at fourth...
BEATRICE, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Ewing man gets prison time for weapons charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holt County man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison on a weapons charge. Jared Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, received the 24 months sentence for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm - “a short shotgun.” After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers sweep Purdue, extend winning streak

The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team picked up another sweep on the road with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 win at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday night at Holloway Gymnasium. Bekka Allick had a career-high 12 kills with four blocks and hit .611 to lead the Huskers (17-1, 9-0 Big Ten) to their 10th straight win and fifth in a row by sweep. Madi Kubik had nine kills and nine digs and hit .304, and Ally Batenhorst posted seven kills. The Huskers hit .295 for the match and held the Boilermakers to .140. NU had the advantage in kills (41-36) and digs (38-34), while Purdue had a slight edge in blocks (8-6). NU sided out at 68.9 percent, while Purdue sided out 54.8 percent of the time.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

