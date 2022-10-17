ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Message From Eric Wilcots, Dean of the College of Letter & Sciences

Fall semester is well underway, and there is much to celebrate this year! UW-Madison’s freshman class is, once again, the largest in history, and it is also the most diverse. Here in L&S, we have a student body full of talent and we are providing a world-class experience for those students. Engagement at SuccessWorks, our innovative career advising center, is at record levels.
Grant awarded: Multiple CALS researchers receive NIFA EGP funding for investigating nutrients in agroecosystems

Zac Freedman, assistant professor in the Department of Soil Science, is the main PI of a project titled “Enhancing the capacity for carbon and nitrogen isotopic analysis of soil, plant, and animal materials in the North-Central region, USA” that recently received $248,000 in funding through NIFA’s Equipment Grant Program. It was among 21 projects to share $4.8M in funding.
Position opportunity: CALS Associate Dean for Research

CALS is seeking candidates for the open position opportunity of Associate Dean for Research (ADR) in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. This opportunity is open to tenured faculty in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. The successful candidate will serve as the chief research officer and will advise the Dean and serve on the Dean’s senior leadership team and maintain relationships with research partners and stakeholders on campus, in Wisconsin, and beyond. The application deadline is Dec, 1, 2022. The position announcement — Position Vacancy Listing #268761— is available on the Jobs@UW website under Internal position opportunities. The search and screen committee is being chaired by Brian Fox, Professor and Chair of Biochemistry.
Madison Man Arrested for Outstanding Felony Warrants, Resisting

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at approximately 1:25 p.m., UWPD officers responded to Lot 46 (Southeast Campus Ramp on Lake Street) for a report of a suspicious person looking into vehicles. The subject – later identified as Walker C. Morledge, 23, Madison – left the scene before officers arrived.
