CALS is seeking candidates for the open position opportunity of Associate Dean for Research (ADR) in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. This opportunity is open to tenured faculty in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. The successful candidate will serve as the chief research officer and will advise the Dean and serve on the Dean’s senior leadership team and maintain relationships with research partners and stakeholders on campus, in Wisconsin, and beyond. The application deadline is Dec, 1, 2022. The position announcement — Position Vacancy Listing #268761— is available on the Jobs@UW website under Internal position opportunities. The search and screen committee is being chaired by Brian Fox, Professor and Chair of Biochemistry.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO