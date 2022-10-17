Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
'Ticket to Paradise' gets mileage out of its George Clooney-Julia Roberts pairing
Think of "Ticket to Paradise" like a postcard of beautiful people having fun in a beautiful place and you'll get along just fine. Giving it much more thought than that won't help this rom-com vehicle for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, although the "com" part proves a trifle deficient in a movie that's significantly better when it's sweet than salty.
Albany Herald
‘Boiling Point’: Stephen Graham Movie to Become TV Series
The critically acclaimed film Boiling Point, which stars Stephen Graham (Help) as a charismatic but overworked chef, is set to be adapted for television by the BBC. Picking up six months from where the film left off, the five-part series will see Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant, with many of the film’s original cast reprising their roles alongside her, including Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily. The film’s co-writers, James Cummings and Philip Barantini, will reunite, with Cummings writing and Barantini directing the first two episodes.
Albany Herald
Meet the (anti) heroes of 'Black Adam'
Just when you thought you finally committed most of the names of the ever-growing Suicide Squad to memory, DC goes and casts a new crew of antiheroes in "Black Adam," its latest bid for box office domination. Meet the Justice Society of America (JSA), a crew of superheroes who want...
Albany Herald
Dwayne Johnson Gives Fans a Glimpse of Ripped Bod and Tattoos in Satin Purple Suit
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson knows how to bring a pop of color! The Black Adam star turned the red carpet of his new DC movie into a major fashion moment. The film officially hits theaters today, Friday, Oct. 21.
Albany Herald
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: Lace Tries to Get Rodney Back After Date With Eliza (VIDEO)
There’s trouble in paradise for Lace and Rodney. Earlier this week, Lace returned to the beach in hopes of reconnecting with Rodney, but he was MIA upon her arrival. Lace’s fears became reality when she learned Rodney was on a date with Eliza. After a tense conversation with the other men, the episode ended with Rodney and Eliza seeing Lace the moment they got back from date night.
'Los Espookys' writers Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega say they didn't set out to create a boundary-defying show
"I've never set out to do any work with an agenda, but rather just touch on things that I'm naturally interested in," Torres told Insider.
Albany Herald
Count Chocula and Franken Berry to Face Christmas Cereal Newcomer
If you were a kid in the 80s or 90s, chance are you had one (or several) favorite novelty cereals. Each time your mom or dad took you down the cereal aisle, you'd beg for a box of some sugary goodness with your favorite sports star or cartoon character on the cover.
