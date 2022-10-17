ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Exiled311
4d ago

I bet this order of enumeration is NOT being followed. The individuals that over see this process are beyond corrupt.

Washington Examiner

California is losing residents and Gavin Newsom has excuses

Speaking at the recent Code 2022 conference, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was finally asked the most and perhaps the only relevant question about his career: Why are so many people leaving his state right now?. "Many factors — and there’s been two deep analyses that drives the No. 1...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Hogs and Chickens Enjoy More Protections Than Unborn Babies

As California voters prepare to vote on Proposition 1, the “Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment,” which codifies the right to abortion up to the birth of the baby, in the California Constitution, it is important to note that Californians also voted to mandate more living space and better living conditions for farm animals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
COALINGA, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Cal Fresh recipients getting 12% boost in benefits

There are tens of thousands of people right in Orange County who may be missing out on free money each month to buy food for their families.   Cal Fresh is looking to change that for low income families in Orange County, increasing monthly benefits by 12-percent. For Orange County resident Carolyn Lure, that means she will be receiving an extra $30 per month thanks to California's food stamps program. She loaded up on bananas, apples, pears and oranges on Thursday shopping at a Northgate market in Anaheim. "Right now, I'm gonna buy vegetables. I can balance out my meals more because I...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Legislative History and Intent – What Is the Difference?

Many Capitol observers use the terms “legislative history,” “statutory history,” and “legislative intent” interchangeably. However, these terms generally mean two different things. What are those distinctions among these terms?. Legislative history relates to how a bill becomes law, and includes the documents and steps...

