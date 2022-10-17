Read full article on original website
Maker price at a test: Can MKR cross the $1100 mark?
Maker is a leading crypto lender in the decentralized finance space, where it uses smart contracts to execute the task safely on the Ethereum blockchain. Maker DAO is behind the Maker protocol, which is a valuable and popular platform in the DeFi space. That is why many crypto enthusiasts and investors closely monitor the evolution of Maker.
Will Bitcoin (BTC) break the crucial support of $18K?
Bitcoin is one of the most popular decentralized cryptocurrencies in the world. After its popularity, it has been facing issues with scalability and a low TPM rate, which impact the price of the BTC. Besides that, Ethereum’s Merge upgrade influenced the price of BTC because Bitcoin is currently running on Proof of Work consensus, where miners need expensive hardware to mine BTC.
Real Vision Bot to outperform Crypto market
Real Vision Bot, a trading bot known to outperform digital asset markets, has highlighted a new portfolio selection. Despite Bitcoin retaining its top position as a brand, Ethereum has the maximum share percentage in its favor. According to the data shared by Real Vision Bot, nearly 56% of traders are...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Ravencoin is down again: Should you invest now?
Ravencoin is a forked version of Bitcoin with a slight variation. Bitcoin needs expensive hardware where miners solve complex mathematical problems to mine BTC, but Ravencoin can be mined with an average computer that consumes less energy than Bitcoin mining. It is a new cryptocurrency that was created in 2018.
Crypto.com supports Flare (FLR) Airdrop for XRP Holders
Crypto.com, the fastest-growing online trading platform, announced on Nov. 2020 that they would support the distribution of Flare (FLR) tokens. After that, the Flare Network community released the token distribution program schedule. As per the updates received from Flare Networks, it will be taking place from 24th October to 6th November 2022.
Is Polkadot (DOT) an asset for the long term?
Polkadot helps to connect decentralized blockchain technologies. For example, the value of data from Ethereum can be transferred to Bitcoin blockchain without any intermediaries. It increases the speed and scalability of blockchain networks. DOT is the native token of this crypto network which is mainly used for governance. DOT allows the holder to vote for proposals on the network. Besides that, DOT is also used for staking and verifying transactions.
FXTM Review 2022: Is This Broker Safe for Trading?
FXTM or ForexTime, a dynamic trading platform, case you are trying to find out if this platform is suited to you or not, then you are at the right place to know all about it. To start, it can be said that FXTM is one of the global leaders in online forex trading, and it was established in 2011.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks in trouble with multiple support breaches!
Shiba Inu investors’ highest speculation is their interest in watching SHIB take the mantle of $1. In the last few weeks, Shiba Inu buyers have been booking profits at a phenomenal rate, especially since large volumes of buyers and sellers are getting more active. Shibarium is the most talked...
SafePal partners with Binance Pay & launches SafePal Mini App
SafePal, one of the most popular off-chain wallet solutions, is now easily accessible to any user of the Binance app. Online trading businesses are constantly making moves to integrate blockchain and Web3 generation. The DApps and other relevant platforms in the crypto world are getting more interconnected daily. SafePal hardware...
SupraOracles announces partnership with Matry Protocol
SupraOracles is super enthusiastic regarding formally tying up with Matry Protocol in the form of an extremely mutually beneficial partnership. Matry Protocol is a cross-chain builder and a liquidity-based protocol that functions on various prime networks. Another significant factor is that it ably assists in the further boosting of the...
Token Terminal launches its new version: APIv2
Token Terminal, a platform for various crypto asset data, has announced its new version of API, APIv2. The token Terminal provides access to impeccable and regulated metrics that helps the users to integrate and compare blockchains. Initially, most of the on-chain applications were a fixed set of smart contracts set...
Three Cryptocurrencies To Improve Your Portfolio and The Environment: Solana, Big Eyes, And Cardano
The state of the world’s economy and environment leaves much to be desired. The climate crisis is affecting large parts of the world, leaving many people and animals in danger of droughts, food and fuel shortages, and conflict over resources. At the same time, the global economy is suffering from rising energy prices, inflation, and geopolitical issues, leaving a lot of investors and traders struggling to see a brighter future ahead. So what are cryptocurrencies doing to combat these economic and climate issues?
Frax to publicly release Frax Ether (frxETH) protocol
Frax Finance, as part of its imminent plans, will be in the position of officially delivering its very own liquid staking protocol. However, this will be carried out with the aim and intention of enabling all of its users to be able to successfully mint an ether-copied token. This token will go by the name of Frax Ether (frxETH).
Aptos creates dissatisfaction on entering the layer 1 race
Aptos, which is a much-spoken-about Layer 1 blockchain, came on live the day before. It declared its plans to enter the already crowded Layer 1 race. This information has set the ball rolling for much uneasiness and doubts created in the overall marketplace. At the commencement of trading activities, the APT token held by Aptos saw a massive decline to 47%.
Budblockz presale returns higher than Polygon and Aave
The cryptocurrency market is highly competitive, with thousands of projects vying for the attention of significant market players. To reach the top of the cryptocurrency industry, new projects must have strong use cases, utilities, real-world applications, a vibrant community, dedicated developers, and effective marketing campaigns. Therefore, Budblockz (BLUNT) is taking...
BNB price consolidates: What should you do now?
Binance is the largest crypto exchange in the world, and BNB is the native token that is used for trading and paying fees on the platform. The trade can be placed using BNB, USD, ETH, USDT, and many other stablecoins, but users receive discounts in transactions with BNB. The Binance...
New study finds that these 3 metaverses will contribute to a 3 trillion dollar market
According to new research, the metaverse could contribute $3 trillion to the global market within 10 years if it evolves in the same way mobile technology has in terms of adoption. In Europe, the expansion of virtual worlds could mean a contribution of 1.7% or 440 billion dollars (417 billion...
Japan plans to loosen crypto rules & token listings
What Japan is doing could soon be followed by other countries that have resented cryptocurrency till now. To revitalize the crypto sector, Japan has announced to further loosen the listing of cryptocurrencies by enabling crypto exchange platforms to conclude the listing process within 30 days. The move could go into effect by December this year. According to the roadmap the authorities laid down, the duration will be reduced by 15 days maximum by April. However, this could soon change, making it easier even for startups to launch their offerings.
Ripple unleashes functional NFTs with XRPL
Markus Infanger, the Vice President of Growth at Ripple, suggests it is now the creator’s world. However, this is duly being returned and handed over by Web3 technology. He is now engaged in reaching out to fresh creators for them to connect with the Creator Fund, built by Ripple.
