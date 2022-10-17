Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: Starkville travels to Oxford in crucial district game
Starkville needed a win last Friday against Murrah as it rode a three-game losing streak into the game. The Yellow Jackets got that win they so desperately needed, a 49-13 trouncing of the Mustangs at home. This Friday begins the first of two straight road games for Starkville, and it...
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: Columbus and Saltillo battle it out in big district game
Columbus started its 2022 season just about the exact opposite of how any football program would want to, an 0-4 start with just six total points scored. The Falcons, riding an inexperienced lineup and a critical injury to their starting quarterback, saw little to no success early on, and teams pounced on them.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer concedes three goals in second half, loses big to Alabama
STARKVILLE — An early momentum swing in Alabama’s favor went straight back to Mississippi State in the 35th minute when Haley McWhirter tied things up at 1-1 with a screamer of a goal. After that shot from roughly 25 yards out went into the next, the Bulldogs kept...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia volleyball wins MHSAA Class 4A championship for first time
STARKVILLE — The noise inside the Newell-Grissom Building on the campus of Mississippi State University was deafening as Caledonia volleyball stood just one point away from a state title on Thursday afternoon. Aside from a tough start to the first set, the Cavaliers cruised their way into a comfortable...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball: Sam Purcell embracing the excitement and responsibility ahead of first season
Southeastern Conference media days presented one more day of ceremony for new Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell. The season is nearly here, but before the real action starts, Purcell seized the opportunity to once again express his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Bulldogs. Specifically,...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State likes to ‘come out swinging’ in opening quarters
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams said head coach Mike Leach has instilled the mentality of “come out swinging first” in the Bulldogs. Through seven games, MSU has taken that to heart. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 66-7 in the first quarter of games this...
Commercial Dispatch
Who has the edge between Mississippi State football, Alabama?
No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) visits No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here’s who has the edge at each position between the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide. Quarterback. Defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was injured against Arkansas and did not play...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball: Anastasia Hayes, Louisville transfer Ahlana Smith buying in on Sam Purcell in Year 1
The good vibes are back at Humphrey Coliseum. Mississippi State women’s basketball is less than three weeks away from its season opener, and players both new and old are looking forward to the opportunity to carry the program forward into a new era under first-year head coach Sam Purcell.
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
Both No. 24 Mississippi State and No. 7 Ole Miss hit the road on Saturday. The Bulldogs will visit No. 6 Alabama, while the Rebels travel to LSU. Here’s how to watch each game, plus our staff predictions. No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus United U10, U14 boys place second at Battle for the Square
In addition to a second-place finish for its 12-and-under girls team, Columbus United Soccer Club won two finalist honors at the “Battle for the Square” soccer tournament in Oxford on Oct. 8-9. The United U14 boys defeated Tupelo Football Club Blue 5-0 and played TFC White to a...
Commercial Dispatch
OCSO: ‘No reason’ to expect foul play in death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland
No foul play is suspected in the death of Mississippi State freshman football player Sam Westmoreland, authorities said. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson said an investigation into Westmoreland’s death remains open but that a criminal case is not expected. “There is no reason at this point...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State freshman walk-on offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland dies at 18
Mississippi State has announced the death of freshman football player Sam Westmoreland on Wednesday afternoon. Westmoreland, 18, graduated from Tupelo High School and was a freshman walk-on offensive lineman and an industrial technology major. A university news release provided statements from MSU president Mark Keenum, athletics director John Cohen and...
Commercial Dispatch
Opposing beat writer Q&A: Nick Kelly, Alabama
Mississippi State hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2007. The 24th-ranked Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) will once again try to change that when they visit the No. 6 Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday. For more on Alabama, The Dispatch spoke with Nick Kelly, Alabama beat writer...
hailstate.com
Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
Commercial Dispatch
Diabetes walk to honor late Dispatch sports editor
Though his time in Columbus was a short one, Tom Rysinski made an impact on the community through his passionate storytelling of sports and his advocacy with the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi. When Irena McClain, secretary of DFM, began helping plan this year’s Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes in Columbus, she...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
Commercial Dispatch
Chester Middleton Jr.
STARKVILLE — Chester B. Middleton Jr., 85, died Oct. 13, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Clifton Curtis and Rev. Larry Watson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
Funeral held Saturday for Taekion Reed
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday was a somber day for the family and friends of Taekion Reed. A funeral was held on Saturday for the former New Hope football star who was shot and killed last week in Columbus. No arrests have been made. WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with...
Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: October
■ Not listed; 605 S. Jackson St.; renovation; Jeremy Hall. ■ Pinelake Church; 200 N. Hwy 25; construction; Trey Phyfer. ■ Milk and Honey; 385 College View Drive; construct shop; Elaine Harris. ■ CBS Real Estate IV, LLC; plumbing; Josh Sansing. ■ Mary Grace Moore; 204 Cherry Lane; electrical; Charles...
Comments / 0