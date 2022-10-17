ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
odusports.com

Women's Soccer Drops Heartbreaker To Arkansas State

NORFOLK, Va. -- Darby Stotts took a throw in and scored with 28 seconds left as Arkansas State defeated Old Dominion 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference women's soccer action on Thursday night. Scott took a throw in from the left side and put one inside the left post to put...
JONESBORO, AR
odusports.com

Volleyball's Comeback Falls Short at Louisiana Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. – Old Dominion volleyball nearly overcame an 11-1 deficit to start the fourth set, but the Monarchs fell 3-1 at Louisiana on Thursday night inside Earl K. Long Gym. Louisiana 3, ODU 1. Myah Conway turned in a 22-kill, 13-dig double-double to lead the Monarchs (8-12, 3-4...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Beckett's Early Tally Leads Men's Soccer Over South Carolina 1-0

NORFOLK, Va. -- A Louis Beckett goal in the fifth minute proved to be the game-winner as Old Dominion defeated South Carolina 1-0 in a key Sun Belt Conference Men's Soccer matchup on Wednesday night. With the win, ODU (6-4-2, 3-1-1) now have 10 points in the standings to sit...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Men's Tennis Heads To ITA Atlantic Regionals Starting Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Old Dominion men's tennis team heads to the University of Virginia for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Regional starting Thursday and running through October 24. Old Dominion will have five singles players in the 64-person silver draw and with a top eight finish those would advance...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Women's Soccer Hosts Arkansas State Thursday Night

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team returns to the friendly confines of the ODU Soccer Complex on Thursday night to tangle with Arkansas State at 7 p.m. The game will be Breast Cancer Awareness Night. Old Dominion (5-7-2, 3-3-1) enters the contest after a tough 1-0...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy