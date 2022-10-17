Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STATEMENT ON HANGMAN PAGE AFTER DYNAMITE
AEW issued the following statement, confirming that Hangman Page did indeed suffer a concussion at the end of his match with Jon Moxley last night:. Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged, but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MEET WARDLOW THIS MONDAY, ULTIMO DRAGON WANTS ONE MORE JERICHO MATCH & MORE
There will be a meet and greet with AEW TNT Champion Wardlow this Monday 10/24 at 4:30 PM for those who purchase or have tickets for this Wednesday's Dynamite at the box office of the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. Photos only. No personal items:. Ultimo Dragon talked up the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MEET TONY KHAN TODAY, DARBY ALLIN TALKS AEW RUN AND MORE
Darby Allin is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Darby discusses why he lives a secluded lifestyle away from modern conveniences, and how he takes care of his body with all the damage he does, Allin talks about wanting to direct films, wrestling in space the trials and tribulations of cinematic matches, working with Jeff Hardy, being around the icon Sting, spending time with Tony Hawk, what it's like being in a body bag, what he gets from doing stunts, being homeless and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Varsity Athletes, Tony Nese & Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling: Titles vs. Scissoring Trademark. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Ten vs. Rush. *FTW Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP 3 ATHLETES WITH GUEST APPEARANCES AT WRESTLING SHOWS
It is safe to say that sport is a pretty important aspect of social life in the United States. But, so is the entertainment. When you consider that, it should not come as a surprise that the wrestling that we know today originated in the United States. Today, we are going to discuss some of the best guest appearances by athletes on the show. Here are the three that people loved the most.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VS. NXT HEAD TO HEAD LAST NIGHT: WHO WON AND WHO RETAINED THE MOST VIEWERS FROM THE WEEK BEFORE
Who won the AEW vs. WWE NXT head to head last night?. If you go by the straight numbers, it was AEW. Dynamite brought in 752,000 overnight viewers, while NXT garnered 676,000 over night viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW also won, bringing in a 0.26 vs. NXT's 0.18. However,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT TAPING IN VEGAS THIS WEEKEND, FLORIDA RETURN ON SALE TOMORROW
Impact Wrestling will tape future episodes of Impact on AXS leading into next month's Overdrive PPV this Friday and Saturday at Samstown Casino in Las Vegas. The tapings, dubbed Sin City Showdown, are on sale at this link. The 12/9 and 12/20 Impact tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT SHOULD GO DOWN SATURDAY: THE WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TIP SHEET
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PLE this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, with Shotzi Blackheart and Quincy Elliott hosting. Here is our take on what will go down. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. Dave: Usually I say that the Champ...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MIZ INJURED, BUSTED OPEN'S LAGRECA HEADING TO HALLOWEEN HAVOC PRE-SHOW AND MORE
The Miz revealed during an interview with the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast yesterday that he's currently dealing with a shoulder issue and a burst bursa sac in his elbow, which would explain why they did an angle instead of having him wrestle Dexter Lumis on Monday. He hasn't performed inside the ring since 10/1 during a six man tag in North Dakota during a WWE live event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HALLOWEEN HAVOC, OVERSEEING NXT, EUROPE, VINCE VS. HHH SENSIBILITIES & MORE: COMPLETE SHAWN MICHAELS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL COVERAGE
Shawn Michaels is taking part in a media conference call this morning to promote tomorrow's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV. Adam Hopkins welcomed everyone to the call and passed it on to Shawn Michaels. Michaels thanked everyone for being a part of the call and said he wanted to get back to these. He said that he feels like he has to step into the shoes for Hunter in the calls and he doesn't know he can do that but he is going to give it a whirl. He wanted to get back to having an open line of communication and give everyone a little bit more of an idea of what they are doing in NXT. Halloween Havoc seemed like the right time to do it. He compared it to being their Summerslam, being behind only Stand and Deliver. He thinks in time Havoc will be more identified with NXT than anything else.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NAKAMURA UPDATE, THE WWE STARS WHO WOULD HAVE APPEARED ON THE NEXT G4 ARENA BROADCAST AND MORE
Shinsuke Nakamura will be making additional appearances in WWE NXT, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, we are told an episode of WWE x G4's The Arena will slated to air later this month featuring Tyler Breeze and Bayley, but with G4 shutting down, there's no word whether it will ever surface. G4, the Network, was still airing programming last night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUZUKI HEADING TO NYC AND MORE: UPDATED NJPW RUMBLE ON 44th STREET LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the following matches for their return to New York City at the Palladium in Times Square on 10/28 for the Rumble on 44th Street PPV:. *Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. IWGP World Champion Jay White & Juice Robinson. *El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi under...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CORA JADE DISCUSSES NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC, ROXANNE PEREZ, THE PERFORMANCE CENTER, RAW, GOALS AND MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT
With just under two years under her belt in WWE NXT, Cora Jade has hit a number of milestones already, including the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, being the center of a big Wargames match and now, a big feud with Roxanne Perez that looks to hit its apex this Saturday at Halloween Havoc 2022 in a Weapons Wild Match. Jade sat down with PWInsider.com yesterday to discuss her NXT and WWE experiences and more. Transcript by Billy Krotchsen.
