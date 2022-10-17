Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NYLON
Demi Lovato Is Doubling Down On Their Goth Beauty Phase
For her current Holy Fvck Tour, Demi Lovato has really been channeling their inner goth— and not just when it comes to their new hard rocking songs. The singer has recently been wearing every signature punk beauty look, from sweeping side bangs to messy pigtails, and thick black eyeliner to red eye shadow. Now, Demi is taking that on-stage goth glam to the next level. On October 18, she was spotted while arriving at the Beacon Theatre in New York wearing a distinctly rebellious teardrop eyeliner. Arriving at the iconic Upper West Side venue in preparation for her New York show, Demi also wore an all-black outfit, brought together with their heavy eye makeup and a nose ring.
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
NYLON
Sad Girls Unite: “Crying Makeup” Is Now Trending
When Bella Hadid posted a series of crying selfies on Instagram in November 2021, she was both meme-ified and praised across the internet for her unfiltered vulnerability. In the same week, Lizzo even posted a crying video singing Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” on TikTok. On October 18, Nicola Peltz Beckham jumped on the teary-eyed celebrity post train with a series of low-res crying photos accompanied by newly bleached brows. With the crying selfie “trend” showing no sign of slowing down, it’s only natural that there’s now a TikTok tutorial for how to recreate the look —without actual tears.
NYLON
Go Behind the Scenes With Jessie Ware on the Harry Styles Tour
What was it like bringing your live show into an arena setting?. It took a bit of work, but we were up for the challenge. I have never played in arenas before, so I wanted to take the bull by the horns and savor every second. And actually, our show that we’ve been doing in theaters adapted really well into a bigger live space.
NYLON
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' In 10 Essential Tracks
Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, has arrived. Per the pop star’s previously released note, the 13-track project journeys through the terrors, nightmares, and sweet dreams that plague her during the twilight hours. It’s not often that a Taylor Swift album release arrives with such a succinct thesis and forthcoming pre-release cycle as with this one. In the weeks leading up to Midnights, Swift excitedly revealed song titles, explainers, and lyrics from the album — a first for her — which seemed to convey there’s something different with this record. Indeed, in many ways, Midnights contains some of her most open, adventurous songs to date.
'Los Espookys' writers Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega say they didn't set out to create a boundary-defying show
"I've never set out to do any work with an agenda, but rather just touch on things that I'm naturally interested in," Torres told Insider.
NYLON
Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck Tour Is A Well-Deserved Triumph
Thirty minutes into Demi Lovato’s set, on their second night at the Beacon Theater in New York City for their Holy Fvck tour, the crowd was already calling for an encore. “DE-MI, DE-MI,” the audience chanted as the pop star in punk rock regalia thanked her fans. The “DE-MI” chant happened at least two more times from a crowd that never let up in their devotion; Beatlemania-level shrieks permeated the gilded walls. I was sitting in the sixth row, center, and was the only one who didn’t know the lyrics to every song of Lovato’s hour and 15 minute set, in which they crammed about 20 songs from their catalogue from over the last 14 years, reimagined into punk rock headbangers.
NYLON
Tove Lo Is (Still) Pop’s Freest Spirit
In July 2020, Tove Lo did something she never thought she’d do: get married. One hot weekend in Las Vegas, the pop star who once proclaimed “only one dick, that’s a bummer” eloped with her boyfriend and creative director, Charlie Twaddle, and threw an intimate rager in a little chapel. There were Modelos, a mismatched bride and groom party, a heart-shaped arch of red and pink balloons, and, of course, lots and lots of dancing.
NYLON
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 19, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 19, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. PARIS HILTON BROKE DOWN THE “BIMBO” ARCHETYPE ON MEGHAN MARKLE’S PODCAST. On the latest episode of...
NYLON
Phoebe Bridgers’ Hair Looks Cooler Than Ever With Visible Rocker Roots
Phoebe Bridgers has had quite the busy year, coming off of an international tour that lasted all of spring and summer 2022, starting her own radio show, and generally making everyone jealous of her relationship with boyfriend Paul Mescal, both on and off of the red carpet. But it seems the singer’s very full schedule may have influenced her most recent hair look: The Saddest Factory record label owner, is showing off a new, lower maintenance version of her signature bleached hair color, featuring visible dark roots.
