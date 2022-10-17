Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUZUKI HEADING TO NYC AND MORE: UPDATED NJPW RUMBLE ON 44th STREET LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the following matches for their return to New York City at the Palladium in Times Square on 10/28 for the Rumble on 44th Street PPV:. *Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. IWGP World Champion Jay White & Juice Robinson. *El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi under...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STREAMING BATTLE RIOT IV FOR FREE NEXT MONTH
Battle RIOT IV: Stream worldwide for FREE Nov 3 on PWTV. The 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman, Lince Dorada, Sami Callihan, Little Guido, Homicide, Ken Broadway, Gangrel, Davey Richards, KC Navarro, Mr. Thomas, Arez, Microman, Mini Abismo Negro, The SAT, La Estrella, NZO, Savio Vega, Madds Kruger, Myron Reed, Matt Cross, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LATEST ADDITIONS TO HIGHSPOTS.TV AND MORE
9.1.22 - Destination Chicago - AAW Pro - Logan Square Auditorium - Chicago, IL. Gringo Loco vs. Laredo Kid vs. Dante Leon vs. Gnarls Garvin vs. Gary Jay vs. Ace Perry. AAW Women's Championship Match - Christi Jaynes vs. Billie Starkz. Russ Jones vs. SCHAFF. AAW Heritage Championship Match -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD FOR NJPW STRONG TAPING
STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November 20! ?NJoA?. NJPW STRONG is set to return to the Vermont Hollywood on November 20 as Detonation sees a dramatic conclusion to 2022 in NJPW STRONG. With Switchblade Jay White set to end his immensely successful STRONG campaign this year on a high, Fred Rosser continuing to not let up and not take days off Thanksgiving week, as well as the returns to STRONG for David Finlay, Hikuleo and more, Hollywood is set for a hot and high octane November night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WINDY CITY RIOT: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV report!. This should be a straight up scientific match. Suzuki has had one hell of a US tour. Right away they exchange forearms. 36 by my count. Kick by Suzuki, he misses the PK. Suzuki works the right arm. Action spills to the floor and things go into the crowd as Ishii gets sent over the rail. Ishii with a chair, Suzuki grabs one and they duel. The chairs fall.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STATEMENT ON HANGMAN PAGE AFTER DYNAMITE
AEW issued the following statement, confirming that Hangman Page did indeed suffer a concussion at the end of his match with Jon Moxley last night:. Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged, but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We are in Albany, NY with Tom Hanifan and Matt Rehwoldt as your hosts!. Backstage, Ace Austin has been laid out by someone in a parking lot. Juice Robinson and Chris Bey check on him. Tommy Dreamer shows up and is told what happened. The implication is perhaps Bully Ray did it.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HEYMAN NARRATES ESPN VIDEO FOR UFC FIGHT
"I doubt @joerogan has anything to worry about, especially since serving as #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @RomanReigns and #Wiseman to the #Bloodline is a 24/7/365 responsibility on the Island of Relevancy, but my most sincere compliments to @ESPN and @UFC for their choice of voiceover artist (and I am compelled to call your attention to the word ARTIST) for #UFC280’s #HeelVsHeel matchup of @tjdillashaw vs @funkmastermma!"
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT TAPING IN VEGAS THIS WEEKEND, FLORIDA RETURN ON SALE TOMORROW
Impact Wrestling will tape future episodes of Impact on AXS leading into next month's Overdrive PPV this Friday and Saturday at Samstown Casino in Las Vegas. The tapings, dubbed Sin City Showdown, are on sale at this link. The 12/9 and 12/20 Impact tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ACE STEEL GONE FROM AEW
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ace Steel was let go by AEW in the first sign of fallout from the brawl backstage at AEW All Out several week ago. PWInsider.com has independently confirmed that firing and are told it took place this past Tuesday. There is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW NWA TV CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED TOMORROW & MORE SET FOR NWA USA
*AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater: NWA TV Championship Tournament final. *NWA Tag Team Champions Bestia & Mechawolf, La Rebelion vs. Dirty Sexy Boys, JTG & Dirty Dango (non-title) *Roxy vs. Kenzie Paige vs Ella Envy. *Gaagz the Gymp with Jim Mitchell vs. Caprice Coleman. *Also appearing will be NWA Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING RELEASES PREVIEW CLIP, LINEUP FOR THIS WEEKEND'S EPISODE
This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *The Beast vs. Reina Del Rey vs. Tormenta with Sophia Lopez banned from ringside. *Tag Team Tournament bout: Adriana Gambino and Gigi Gianni vs. Foxxy Fierce and Chantilly Chella. *Princess Aussie and Tiki Chamorro vs. Jessie Jones and a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GOOD BROTHERS REVEAL WHERE THEY WILL BE NOVEMBER 5th
In an Instagram video posted this morning, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson stated they will be in Saudi Arabia for WWE on 11/5 and will not be in Japan for New Japan, where Anderson is slated to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo:. In the video, which was very...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
Pro Wrestling Insider
EDDIE KINGSTON CALLS OUT JAY WHITE & MORE NJPW VIDEOS
FREE FULL EPISODE! Ren Narita vs Buddy Matthews! | STRONG ep 83. A double title championship episode! | STRONG Highlights. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
RENO SCUM, CARLITO, GANGREL, B-BOY, DANNY LIMELIGHT, PRINCE NANA, JORDAN CLEARWATER & MORE: 10/18 UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING SPOILER RESULTS FROM IRVINE, CA
Vipress defeats Candy Girl by submission in 5 mins. EJ Sparks defeats Che Cabrera in 4:15 with a small package roll up from a bodyslam position. Hunter Freeman & Brendan Devine (The Institution) with Jack Banning & Honest John vs Beef Candy (Flex McCallion & Ritchie Slade). The Institution with a double uranage pin Slade in 5:55.
