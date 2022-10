For a college band from University of Connecticut, making it to the point where you can finally move to NYC is cause for celebration — and what better way to celebrate than with a new single dedicated to the whole experience. “High Line,” released today, October 21, is Kids That Fly doing just that. “High Line” is a song for the proud transplant: listen to it on your first couple Subway rides, blast it with windows open when you first drive over the Brooklyn Bridge. “You made it,” the song promises, “you’re really here.”

