Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.

13 HOURS AGO