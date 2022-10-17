Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED, NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS LINEUP AND MORE
Heath and Rhino captured the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship on tonight's Impact on AXS episode. Mia Yim's final scheduled Impact Wrestling appearance was tonight's broadcast. The Kingdom have at least one more scheduled appearance on Impact TV, but they are finished with the promotion for now. Alan Angels returns...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN & CLOSE TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS, BULLY RAY & MORE
The Kingdom vs. Rhino and Heath for the Impact Wrestling Tag Team titles will headline tonight's edition of Impact on AXS TV. Scheduled to open tonight's Impact Wrestling will be The Bullet Club vs. Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray. Ray is slated to be with Impact regularly in the months ahead, so this isn't a quick in and out. The storyline of whether he can do things the right way or not will be central to his initial story.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We are in Albany, NY with Tom Hanifan and Matt Rehwoldt as your hosts!. Backstage, Ace Austin has been laid out by someone in a parking lot. Juice Robinson and Chris Bey check on him. Tommy Dreamer shows up and is told what happened. The implication is perhaps Bully Ray did it.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Cameron Grimes introduces himself and he says he is here to take the WWE Universe and Main Event TO THE MOON!!. Match Number One: Akira Tozawa versus Cameron Grimes. They lock up and Tozawa with a wrist lock into a waist lock....
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NAKAMURA UPDATE, THE WWE STARS WHO WOULD HAVE APPEARED ON THE NEXT G4 ARENA BROADCAST AND MORE
Shinsuke Nakamura will be making additional appearances in WWE NXT, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, we are told an episode of WWE x G4's The Arena will slated to air later this month featuring Tyler Breeze and Bayley, but with G4 shutting down, there's no word whether it will ever surface. G4, the Network, was still airing programming last night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO TAG TITLE MATCHES SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S NXT
*WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING FLORIDA RETURN ON SALE, MICK FOLEY RAISING MONEY FOR JOE DOERING AND MORE
The 12/9 and 12/20 Impact tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center are now officially on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Mick Foley is donating the proceeds of his 12/4 one man show in Chicago to Impact's Joe Doering, who is battling a recurrence of brain cancer:
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP 3 ATHLETES WITH GUEST APPEARANCES AT WRESTLING SHOWS
It is safe to say that sport is a pretty important aspect of social life in the United States. But, so is the entertainment. When you consider that, it should not come as a surprise that the wrestling that we know today originated in the United States. Today, we are going to discuss some of the best guest appearances by athletes on the show. Here are the three that people loved the most.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
CORA JADE DISCUSSES NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC, ROXANNE PEREZ, THE PERFORMANCE CENTER, RAW, GOALS AND MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT
With just under two years under her belt in WWE NXT, Cora Jade has hit a number of milestones already, including the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, being the center of a big Wargames match and now, a big feud with Roxanne Perez that looks to hit its apex this Saturday at Halloween Havoc 2022 in a Weapons Wild Match. Jade sat down with PWInsider.com yesterday to discuss her NXT and WWE experiences and more. Transcript by Billy Krotchsen.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Booker T on Throwing the First Pitch at the Astros Game. Battle of the Brands 2K22: LIVESTREAM - Creed's In The Lead!. WWE Superstar Austin Theory talks about winning Money in the Bank. Logan Paul on Crown Jewel, The Bloodline and wanting Jake Paul in WWE | Ryan Satin 1-on-1.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ACE STEEL GONE FROM AEW
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ace Steel was let go by AEW in the first sign of fallout from the brawl backstage at AEW All Out several week ago. PWInsider.com has independently confirmed that firing and are told it took place this past Tuesday. There is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VS. NXT HEAD TO HEAD LAST NIGHT: WHO WON AND WHO RETAINED THE MOST VIEWERS FROM THE WEEK BEFORE
Who won the AEW vs. WWE NXT head to head last night?. If you go by the straight numbers, it was AEW. Dynamite brought in 752,000 overnight viewers, while NXT garnered 676,000 over night viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW also won, bringing in a 0.26 vs. NXT's 0.18. However,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TAPING TV TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS, FIRST FIVE MATCHES CONFIRMED FOR TAPING
Iimpact Wrestling will tape future episodes of Impact on AXS leading into next month's Overdrive PPV tonight and tomorrow at Samstown Casino in Las Vegas. The tapings, dubbed Sin City Showdown, are on sale at this link. Set thus far for the tapings:. *Gisele Shaw & VXT vs. Mickie James...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H HEALTH UPDATE
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains in WWE's COVID-19 protocol and will not be at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. PWInsider.com is told by WWE sources that Levesque "feels fine" and is going through the proper steps required of him...
Comments / 0