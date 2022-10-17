Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Pro Wrestling Insider
NAKAMURA UPDATE, THE WWE STARS WHO WOULD HAVE APPEARED ON THE NEXT G4 ARENA BROADCAST AND MORE
Shinsuke Nakamura will be making additional appearances in WWE NXT, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, we are told an episode of WWE x G4's The Arena will slated to air later this month featuring Tyler Breeze and Bayley, but with G4 shutting down, there's no word whether it will ever surface. G4, the Network, was still airing programming last night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LIVE, INTERACTIVE ARN ANDERSON SIGNING TONIGHT AT HIGHSPOTSAUCTIONS.COM
Our friends at HighspotsAuctions.com have a live, interactive signing this evening with Arn Anderson tonight. You can order items to be signed at their website.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Varsity Athletes, Tony Nese & Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling: Titles vs. Scissoring Trademark. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Ten vs. Rush. *FTW Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Booker T on Throwing the First Pitch at the Astros Game. Battle of the Brands 2K22: LIVESTREAM - Creed's In The Lead!. WWE Superstar Austin Theory talks about winning Money in the Bank. Logan Paul on Crown Jewel, The Bloodline and wanting Jake Paul in WWE | Ryan Satin 1-on-1.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PEACOCK IS SITTING ON AN UNRELEASED STEVE AUSTIN ANIMATED SERIES
During an appearance on Barstool Radio, comedian Dan Soder talked of an animated series for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin that he sold to Peacock that has been sitting there unreleased since the pandemic, asking that WWE and Peacock figure out the logistics of finally getting it released publicly:
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MOJO RAWLEY GETS MARRIED, BILL WATTS TALKS WITH BRISCO & JBL AND MORE
BILL WATTS - FULL EPISODE. Candice LeRae's return to the ring, child with Johnny Gargano and more | FULL Ep. | Out of Character.
Pro Wrestling Insider
EDDIE KINGSTON CALLS OUT JAY WHITE & MORE NJPW VIDEOS
FREE FULL EPISODE! Ren Narita vs Buddy Matthews! | STRONG ep 83. A double title championship episode! | STRONG Highlights.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW NWA TV CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED TOMORROW & MORE SET FOR NWA USA
*AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater: NWA TV Championship Tournament final. *NWA Tag Team Champions Bestia & Mechawolf, La Rebelion vs. Dirty Sexy Boys, JTG & Dirty Dango (non-title) *Roxy vs. Kenzie Paige vs Ella Envy. *Gaagz the Gymp with Jim Mitchell vs. Caprice Coleman. *Also appearing will be NWA Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE BELLAS TO APPEAR ON NEW MARLON WAYANS SERIES
The Bella Twins will be appearing on an episode of 'Oh Hell No...with Marlon Wayans' where celebrities will be challenged to face their biggest fears in VR. The series, produced for Meta, will debut on 10/26 at 9 pm ET on Wayans' Facebook and Instagram pages. Meta Quest 2 users...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL TRAINING WITH ALL-TIME GREAT AHEAD OF CROWN JEWEL, ROMAN REIGNS COMMENTS
WWE revealed that Logan Paul was training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels earlier this week:. Michaels traveled to Puerto Rico to train with Paul, who has a ring WWE sent to him at his property there. Paul's opponent at the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV for the WWE Universal...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TAPING TV TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS, FIRST FIVE MATCHES CONFIRMED FOR TAPING
Iimpact Wrestling will tape future episodes of Impact on AXS leading into next month's Overdrive PPV tonight and tomorrow at Samstown Casino in Las Vegas. The tapings, dubbed Sin City Showdown, are on sale at this link. Set thus far for the tapings:. *Gisele Shaw & VXT vs. Mickie James...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ACE STEEL GONE FROM AEW
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ace Steel was let go by AEW in the first sign of fallout from the brawl backstage at AEW All Out several week ago. PWInsider.com has independently confirmed that firing and are told it took place this past Tuesday. There is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD FOR NJPW STRONG TAPING
STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November 20! ?NJoA?. NJPW STRONG is set to return to the Vermont Hollywood on November 20 as Detonation sees a dramatic conclusion to 2022 in NJPW STRONG. With Switchblade Jay White set to end his immensely successful STRONG campaign this year on a high, Fred Rosser continuing to not let up and not take days off Thanksgiving week, as well as the returns to STRONG for David Finlay, Hikuleo and more, Hollywood is set for a hot and high octane November night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FILES NEW NXT TRADEMARK
"G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."
