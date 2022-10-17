Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
INTERPROMOTIONAL MATCH SET FOR NWA HARD TIMES 3
MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino has been officially booked for the Saturday 11/12 NWA Hard Times 3 PPV in New Orleans, Louisiana PPV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. This would be Richards' second title defense on an NWA event, as he previously faced Thrillbilly Silas at NWA 74...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HALLOWEEN HAVOC, OVERSEEING NXT, EUROPE, VINCE VS. HHH SENSIBILITIES & MORE: COMPLETE SHAWN MICHAELS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL COVERAGE
Shawn Michaels is taking part in a media conference call this morning to promote tomorrow's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV. Adam Hopkins welcomed everyone to the call and passed it on to Shawn Michaels. Michaels thanked everyone for being a part of the call and said he wanted to get back to these. He said that he feels like he has to step into the shoes for Hunter in the calls and he doesn't know he can do that but he is going to give it a whirl. He wanted to get back to having an open line of communication and give everyone a little bit more of an idea of what they are doing in NXT. Halloween Havoc seemed like the right time to do it. He compared it to being their Summerslam, being behind only Stand and Deliver. He thinks in time Havoc will be more identified with NXT than anything else.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT SHOULD GO DOWN SATURDAY: THE WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TIP SHEET
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PLE this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, with Shotzi Blackheart and Quincy Elliott hosting. Here is our take on what will go down. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. Dave: Usually I say that the Champ...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CORA JADE DISCUSSES NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC, ROXANNE PEREZ, THE PERFORMANCE CENTER, RAW, GOALS AND MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT
With just under two years under her belt in WWE NXT, Cora Jade has hit a number of milestones already, including the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, being the center of a big Wargames match and now, a big feud with Roxanne Perez that looks to hit its apex this Saturday at Halloween Havoc 2022 in a Weapons Wild Match. Jade sat down with PWInsider.com yesterday to discuss her NXT and WWE experiences and more. Transcript by Billy Krotchsen.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MEET WARDLOW THIS MONDAY, ULTIMO DRAGON WANTS ONE MORE JERICHO MATCH & MORE
There will be a meet and greet with AEW TNT Champion Wardlow this Monday 10/24 at 4:30 PM for those who purchase or have tickets for this Wednesday's Dynamite at the box office of the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. Photos only. No personal items:. Ultimo Dragon talked up the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO TAG TITLE MATCHES SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S NXT
*WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/20 WRESTLING OPEN LIVE REPORT FROM WORCESTER, MA
Spotlight match: Brother Greatness vs Clara Carreras. Clara is here to wrestle, not to listen to another sermon. BG doesn’t want to lay hands on her but she’s gonna swing. She even gets the holy man to show some moves. She eats a back elbow and BG has to get that catchphrase in, Clara firing back with armdrags and a snap ddt! Cannonball! He dodges a dive and uncorks a right hand. He rolls La Chica up and traps those legs for the win!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN & CLOSE TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS, BULLY RAY & MORE
The Kingdom vs. Rhino and Heath for the Impact Wrestling Tag Team titles will headline tonight's edition of Impact on AXS TV. Scheduled to open tonight's Impact Wrestling will be The Bullet Club vs. Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray. Ray is slated to be with Impact regularly in the months ahead, so this isn't a quick in and out. The storyline of whether he can do things the right way or not will be central to his initial story.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RENO SCUM, CARLITO, GANGREL, B-BOY, DANNY LIMELIGHT, PRINCE NANA, JORDAN CLEARWATER & MORE: 10/18 UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING SPOILER RESULTS FROM IRVINE, CA
Vipress defeats Candy Girl by submission in 5 mins. EJ Sparks defeats Che Cabrera in 4:15 with a small package roll up from a bodyslam position. Hunter Freeman & Brendan Devine (The Institution) with Jack Banning & Honest John vs Beef Candy (Flex McCallion & Ritchie Slade). The Institution with a double uranage pin Slade in 5:55.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED, NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS LINEUP AND MORE
Heath and Rhino captured the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship on tonight's Impact on AXS episode. Mia Yim's final scheduled Impact Wrestling appearance was tonight's broadcast. The Kingdom have at least one more scheduled appearance on Impact TV, but they are finished with the promotion for now. Alan Angels returns...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MIZ INJURED, BUSTED OPEN'S LAGRECA HEADING TO HALLOWEEN HAVOC PRE-SHOW AND MORE
The Miz revealed during an interview with the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast yesterday that he's currently dealing with a shoulder issue and a burst bursa sac in his elbow, which would explain why they did an angle instead of having him wrestle Dexter Lumis on Monday. He hasn't performed inside the ring since 10/1 during a six man tag in North Dakota during a WWE live event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STATEMENT ON HANGMAN PAGE AFTER DYNAMITE
AEW issued the following statement, confirming that Hangman Page did indeed suffer a concussion at the end of his match with Jon Moxley last night:. Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged, but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...
WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TAPING TV TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS, FIRST FIVE MATCHES CONFIRMED FOR TAPING
Iimpact Wrestling will tape future episodes of Impact on AXS leading into next month's Overdrive PPV tonight and tomorrow at Samstown Casino in Las Vegas. The tapings, dubbed Sin City Showdown, are on sale at this link. Set thus far for the tapings:. *Gisele Shaw & VXT vs. Mickie James...
