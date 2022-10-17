Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Cameron Grimes introduces himself and he says he is here to take the WWE Universe and Main Event TO THE MOON!!. Match Number One: Akira Tozawa versus Cameron Grimes. They lock up and Tozawa with a wrist lock into a waist lock....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Booker T on Throwing the First Pitch at the Astros Game. Battle of the Brands 2K22: LIVESTREAM - Creed's In The Lead!. WWE Superstar Austin Theory talks about winning Money in the Bank. Logan Paul on Crown Jewel, The Bloodline and wanting Jake Paul in WWE | Ryan Satin 1-on-1.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA STARS APPEAR ON STAGE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN WITH THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
NWA star Mercurio aka Bryan Idol, posted the following footage of himself and Natalia Markova on stage doing a spot during The Smashing Pumpkins concert last night at Madison Square Garden in NYC:. Obviously, Billy Corgan is also the President of the National Wrestling Alliance.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H HEALTH UPDATE
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains in WWE's COVID-19 protocol and will not be at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. PWInsider.com is told by WWE sources that Levesque "feels fine" and is going through the proper steps required of him...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL TRAINING WITH ALL-TIME GREAT AHEAD OF CROWN JEWEL, ROMAN REIGNS COMMENTS
WWE revealed that Logan Paul was training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels earlier this week:. Michaels traveled to Puerto Rico to train with Paul, who has a ring WWE sent to him at his property there. Paul's opponent at the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV for the WWE Universal...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CORA JADE DISCUSSES NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC, ROXANNE PEREZ, THE PERFORMANCE CENTER, RAW, GOALS AND MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT
With just under two years under her belt in WWE NXT, Cora Jade has hit a number of milestones already, including the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, being the center of a big Wargames match and now, a big feud with Roxanne Perez that looks to hit its apex this Saturday at Halloween Havoc 2022 in a Weapons Wild Match. Jade sat down with PWInsider.com yesterday to discuss her NXT and WWE experiences and more. Transcript by Billy Krotchsen.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS RETURNING TO THE USA NETWORK THIS DECEMBER
The USA Network announced that Barmageddon, the new gameshow hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, will premiere on Monday 12/5. They have also released the first trailer:. Brie Bella and Sasha Banks, under that name, are announced as contestants facing off against each other on one of the episodes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PEACOCK IS SITTING ON AN UNRELEASED STEVE AUSTIN ANIMATED SERIES
During an appearance on Barstool Radio, comedian Dan Soder talked of an animated series for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin that he sold to Peacock that has been sitting there unreleased since the pandemic, asking that WWE and Peacock figure out the logistics of finally getting it released publicly:
Pro Wrestling Insider
LIVE, INTERACTIVE ARN ANDERSON SIGNING TONIGHT AT HIGHSPOTSAUCTIONS.COM
Our friends at HighspotsAuctions.com have a live, interactive signing this evening with Arn Anderson tonight. You can order items to be signed at their website.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP 3 ATHLETES WITH GUEST APPEARANCES AT WRESTLING SHOWS
It is safe to say that sport is a pretty important aspect of social life in the United States. But, so is the entertainment. When you consider that, it should not come as a surprise that the wrestling that we know today originated in the United States. Today, we are going to discuss some of the best guest appearances by athletes on the show. Here are the three that people loved the most.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING FLORIDA RETURN ON SALE, MICK FOLEY RAISING MONEY FOR JOE DOERING AND MORE
The 12/9 and 12/20 Impact tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center are now officially on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Mick Foley is donating the proceeds of his 12/4 one man show in Chicago to Impact's Joe Doering, who is battling a recurrence of brain cancer:
Pro Wrestling Insider
HALLOWEEN HAVOC, OVERSEEING NXT, EUROPE, VINCE VS. HHH SENSIBILITIES & MORE: COMPLETE SHAWN MICHAELS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL COVERAGE
Shawn Michaels is taking part in a media conference call this morning to promote tomorrow's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV. Adam Hopkins welcomed everyone to the call and passed it on to Shawn Michaels. Michaels thanked everyone for being a part of the call and said he wanted to get back to these. He said that he feels like he has to step into the shoes for Hunter in the calls and he doesn't know he can do that but he is going to give it a whirl. He wanted to get back to having an open line of communication and give everyone a little bit more of an idea of what they are doing in NXT. Halloween Havoc seemed like the right time to do it. He compared it to being their Summerslam, being behind only Stand and Deliver. He thinks in time Havoc will be more identified with NXT than anything else.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE-DISNEY+ IN PHILIPPINES LAUNCHING NEXT MONTH, ROAD DOGG ON DX REUNION AND MORE
WWE content will be a part of the Disney + official launch in the Philippines on November 17. Live events and on-demand content will be available as a part of the Star brand of content for the region. The Star brand is featured on Disney + features content similar to Hulu in the US with content licensed from other television providers from region to region.
