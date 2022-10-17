ICYDK: Taylor Swift, or simply TS, is super-serious with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. (They’ve co-written songs together for crying out loud!) For fans of Taylor and Joe (Toe?) who are currently streaming Taylor’s new album Midnights (hi, me), you’ll be thrilled to know that the first track, “Lavender Have,” is inspired by their six-year long relationship. “I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men. It’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” says the “august” singer-songwriter in a video posted on Instagram. “Theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud,” she continues. “We live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it. Like my relationship of six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to predict [sic] protect the real stuff.”

15 HOURS AGO