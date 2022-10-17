Read full article on original website
Women's Health
Are Bartise Bowden And Nancy Rodriguez From 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Still Together?
Love is Blind is back for season 3, and the first four episodes dropped on Oct. 19. So, pop that popcorn and grab your golden goblets because this season is definitely one to tune in for. For those who have not dipped a toe in the LIB universe yet, 30...
Women's Health
'Love is Blind' Season 3: All The Spoilers, Engagements, And Break-Ups
Netflix just dropped the first four episodes of Love Is Blind season 3, and my brain is exploding with questions: Where can I buy a golden goblet? Was pilates instructor/contestant Raven Ross really doing jumping jacks when her potential boo was pouring his heart out? And perhaps most importantly, will these peopleactually find true love?
Women's Health
Are SK Alagbada And Raven Ross From 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Still Together?
Is love really blind? Well, that’s the question Netflix has been trying to answer with their beloved reality show of the same name. In fact, they've now been trying to find the answer to this question for the third time now, with the launch of season 3 of Love Is Blind.
Women's Health
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Is Already In The Works—All About The Release Date, Cast, And Spoilers
Love Is Blind, Netflix's hit reality dating show, is continuing to deliver when it comes to extra juicy content. Episodes from season 3 have just dropped on Netflix, but seasons 4 and 5 have already been filmed. I don’t know about you, but I’m dying to know everything about what happens next.
Women's Health
Are Brennon Lemieux And Alexa Alfia From 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Still Together?
If you’re a reality TV junkie, grab your gold goblets. Because Love Is Blind, the crème de la crème of reality dating shows, is back for a sure-to-be spicy season 3. In case you missed it, LIB sets out to prove whether you can fall in love with someone, sight unseen, as hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey remind everyone at the top of each hour-long episode.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Women's Health
Are Cole Barnett And Zanab Jaffrey From 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Still Together?
Love Is Blind finally dropped the first four episodes of season 3, and everyone is freaking out. There's just something about blindly dating (and proposing to someone) in octagonal "pods" that keeps me hooked from start to finish. In case you're not familiar, a group of singles test hosts Nick...
Women's Health
Are Matt Bolton And Colleen Reed From 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Still Together?
It’s time to top off your golden goblets because Love Is Blind is back for a chaotic third season. The first four episodes of the Netflix reality television dating show dropped on October 19, and this season might be the juiciest yet—filled with turned-down proposals, lovers' quarrels, and altar drama. But before all that, it's back to the pods!
Women's Health
Who Is Billie Eilish Dating Now? Meet Her Potential New Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
It's that time of year again—cuffing season, and as the weather gets cooler, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are seemingly getting cozier and cozier. New photos from TMZ show the two musicians dining together in Los Angeles last night. They were even spotted sharing a steamy kiss on the sidewalk outside the restaurant.
Women's Health
Aubrey Plaza Has Strong AF Legs And Toned Abs In A Cut-Out, High-Slit Dress In 'The White Lotus' Event Photos
Aubrey Plaza just hit the red carpet for the premiere ofThe White Lotusin a revealing gown, and she was looking all kinds of glam. The actress, 38, showed off her strong legs and epic core in the outfit, which featured a very high slit and lots of cut-outs. Aubrey takes...
Women's Health
'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Confronted Blake Shelton About Adam Levine, Per Sources
Though Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice next year, there's gossip that his wife Gwen Stefani is already asking him to walk away from one of his show connections — namely, former Voice coach Adam Levine. On September 19, The Voice returned to NBC with season 22 featuring Blake,...
Women's Health
What Is Taylor Swift’s Total Net Worth? How The Star Makes Her Money
Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights is about to drop and there’s all kinds of anticipation around it. This is Taylor’s first release of brand new material in two years and her tenth studio album, so ya know, Swifties gotta Swift. Taylor has stayed pretty hush-hush about her...
Women's Health
Kate Hudson channels Khloé Kardashian with XXL mermaid waves
From where I'm standing – or rather, sitting* – it seems as if every day is a good hair day for Khloé Kardashian. And of course, we are so living for it. Arguably, our favourite of all looks (spoiler: there's a lot) and probably her most worn is the iconic 'water waves' style. But more on that in a sec because more importantly, the award-winning actor, Kate Hudson is now, too, riding the water wave[s] herself (soz).
Women's Health
‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Rare Instagram Photo Of Her Husband And Stuns Fans
9-1-1 fans know that Jennifer Love Hewitt's character Maddie Buckley has gone through a lot over the past six seasons. But her off-screen day-to-day life with her husband and kids seems a lot more lighthearted. The 43-year-old Fox actress riled up folks when she posted a rare Halloween-themed photo of...
Women's Health
Everything To Know About Colleen's Ballet Dancing Career On 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Netflix’s hit reality show's Love Is Blind just dropped the first four episodes of its third season, and people are understandably bugging out. The intrigue is endless, from "who gets engaged?" to deep-dives into contestants' IGs, the people can't get enough. The show, in case you’re not familiar with...
Women's Health
Is Taylor Swift Engaged To Joe Alwyn Already? All The Evidence, Broken Down
Taylor Swift’s love life has been a matter of international importance since...practically forever. After all, she churns out hits and even short films about her relationships, so it’s only natural to wonder what, exactly, is happening in Tay’s romantic life. And that is made all the more difficult due to the fact she's been keeping her current six-year relationship under heavy wraps.
Women's Health
Chrissy Teigen Has Totally Epic Legs In A Minidress And Heels While Showing Off Her Baby Bump In IG Photos
Chrissy Teigen got busy showing off her growing baby bump and her long, sculpted legs in a new Instagram post. The star, 36, posed for some snaps in a black minidress and heels that highlighted just how strong she is. Chrissy has historically enjoyed doing yoga, Pilates and dance classes.
Women's Health
What Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s Body Language Reveals About Their Relationship
ICYDK: Taylor Swift, or simply TS, is super-serious with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. (They’ve co-written songs together for crying out loud!) For fans of Taylor and Joe (Toe?) who are currently streaming Taylor’s new album Midnights (hi, me), you’ll be thrilled to know that the first track, “Lavender Have,” is inspired by their six-year long relationship. “I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men. It’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” says the “august” singer-songwriter in a video posted on Instagram. “Theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud,” she continues. “We live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it. Like my relationship of six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to predict [sic] protect the real stuff.”
Women's Health
John Mayer Is Trending On Twitter Thanks To Taylor Swift's 'Would've, Could've, Should've' Lyrics
Taylor Swift dropped seven more surprise songs from Midnights at 3 AM last night. That includes, "Would've, Could've, Should've" which, yep, everyone's pretty sure is about John Mayer. Back in 2021, a source told Us Weekly that “John is trying his best to avoid the attention he’s been getting from...
Women's Health
Lizzo undergoes 'Bronde' hair transformation and it's the perfect Autumn update
Celebrity hair transformations are perfect inspiration for your next salon appointment. One shade that keeps popping up is 'bronde' – the perfect combination of blonde and brunette hair. Just recently, we've seen Lili Reinhart and Margot Robbie going bronde and now, one more celebrity has joined the club: Lizzo.
