Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat steadies after four-week low, corn and soy stay weak
* Wheat halts slide as Black Sea grain corridor talks eyed * Harvest, Mississippi logistics and firm dollar curb corn, soy * Economic worries also hang over grain markets (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat steadied on Wednesday after hitting a four-week low a day earlier, as traders awaited developments in talks to extend an export corridor deal for Ukrainian grain. Corn and soybeans edged lower to hold around their lowest in nearly two weeks, as Midwest harvest progress created supply pressure while transport problems on the Mississippi river impeded U.S. export flows. A firm dollar and continuing investor concerns about a global economic downturn also anchored grain markets. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $8.54-3/4 a bushel by 1131 GMT, moving away from Tuesday's low of $8.32-3/4. A positive assessment by the United Nations of talks with Russian officials about prolonging the corridor agreement - which has allowed exports from Ukraine to pick up despite the war with Russia - weighed on wheat markets earlier this week. But traders remain cautious about negotiations as the war continues. "Pricing now means that the market is more sensitive to news that the corridor will not be extended," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The market showed little reaction to news that Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed setting a grain export quota of 25.5 million tonnes for mid-February to end-June. The volume was in line with a proposal from an exporters' group, which considered the level as not restrictive given an expected record harvest. Wheat traders are also monitoring as risks to global supply drought in Argentine and U.S. wheat belts, torrential rain in parts of Australia ahead of harvesting, and a slow planting pace in Ukraine. CBOT corn was down 0.6% at $6.76-3/4 a bushel, near Tuesday's 11-day trough. Soybeans were off 0.8% at $13.60-1/2 a bushel, after touching a 12-day low earlier on Wednesday. Brazil's grain exporters association Anec on Tuesday raised its forecast for the country's soybean and corn exports during October. That underscored competition for U.S. supplies as low water on the Mississippi hampers transport to Gulf export terminals. Prices at 1131 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 854.75 5.25 0.62 770.75 10.90 CBOT corn 676.75 -4.25 -0.62 593.25 14.08 CBOT soy 1360.50 -11.50 -0.84 1339.25 1.59 Paris wheat 338.25 3.50 1.05 276.75 22.22 Paris maize 330.50 4.50 1.38 226.00 46.24 Paris rape 629.00 5.75 0.92 754.00 -16.58 WTI crude oil 83.86 1.04 1.26 75.21 11.50 Euro/dlr 0.98 -0.01 -0.85 1.1368 -14.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Devika Syamnath)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn, soy futures weak with export demand in focus
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures fell on Wednesday as poor demand on the export market weighed on prices. Soybeans also were weak but the declines were kept in check by recent sales to overseas buyers and good demand for soymeal. Rally attempts in soybeans were...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures fall on export woes, rain forecast
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday, with traders saying that high prices for U.S. supplies on the export market was chilling demand from overseas buyers. * Forecasts for showers in the eastern U.S. Midwest that will aid developing crops added pressure to soft red winter wheat contracts. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 8-1/4 cents lower at $8.41-1/4 a bushel after hitting technical resistance at its 40-day moving average. * CBOT wheat managed to hold support above the four-week low hit on Tuesday. * K.C. hard red winter wheat December futures fell 2-3/4 cents to $9.41-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat dropped 2-3/4 cents to $9.53-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show wheat export sales were in a range between 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. That compares with 211,823 tonnes a week earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn weak on export concerns; soybeans end firm
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures fell on Wednesday as weak demand on the export market weighed on prices. Soybeans ended in positive territory, but concerns that global purchasers will shift their demand for soybeans to South American suppliers as soon as possible kept the gains in check.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close higher; soyoil hits highest in nearly four months
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended firm on Wednesday after fluctuating between positive and negative territory during the session. * Good demand on the export market provided support while the ongoing U.S. harvest added pressure. * Soyoil futures rose for the fifth time in the last six sessions, hitting their highest since June 22 on spillover strength from the crude oil market and gains in global vegetable oil prices. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled up 1/2 cent at $13.72-1/2 a bushel. * The contract faced resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal was down 10 cents at $401.70 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil gained 1.90 cents to 70.64 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range between 1.7 million and 2.8 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. The low end of the range was more than double the prior week's total of 724,405 tonnes. * Soymeal export sales were forecast between 150,000 and 600,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between zero and 30,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago wheat falls on worries over weak export demand
NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Weaker demand for exports weighed on Chicago wheat on Thursday, but concerns over unfavourable weather conditions hitting the crop in some of the world's top producers limited losses. Soybean rose due to an uptick in short-term demand. In the global wheat market, traders await...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat rises on bargain buying
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Thursday on a mild round of bargain buying, traders said. * But poor end user demand kept prices for the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract near the four-week low hit on Tuesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 185,100 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. That was below the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes and lower than the prior week's total of 211,823 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 8 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was 9-1/4 cents higher at $9.62-3/4 a bushel while K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures rose 8-1/4 cents to $9.50 a bushel. * Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its 2022/23 wheat harvest forecast to 15 million tonnes, down from 16 million tonnes estimated last week after a late frost hit crops already damaged by drought. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on demand prospects; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Friday, shedding some of previous session's gains, although the market was poised to end the week on a positive note as strong U.S. export data raised demand hopes. Wheat lost ground with the market on track for a third weekly...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise 1.4% on export strength
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Thursday on signs of strong export demand, traders said. * Bullish export data also supported soymeal futures while soyoil eased on a mild round of profit-taking after the most active contract hit a four-month high. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.336 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13, the biggest weekly total in a year. Analysts had been expecting soybean export sales between 1.7 million and 2.8 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 201,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. * Soymeal export sales totaled 542,300 tonnes, USDA said. That was near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled up 19 cents at $13.91-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT November soybeans rose above their 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * CBOT December soymeal gained $11.60 to $413.30 a ton, breaking through resistance at its 100-day, 200-day and 20-day moving averages. * CBOT December soyoil lost 0.22 cent to 70.44 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentina grains exchange cuts wheat harvest forecast to 15 mln T
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its 2022/23 wheat harvest forecast to 15 million tonnes, down from 16 million tonnes estimated last week, it said on Wednesday, after a late frost hit crops already damaged by drought. The projected wheat harvest - which would make...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans hit one-week high
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose to a one-week high on Friday, supported by strength in the cash market and concerns about tight global supplies of vegetable oils. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract gained 4 cents to $13.95-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $4.60 higher at $417.90 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 1.08 cents to 71.5 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures were up 0.8%, soymeal was 1.7% higher and soyoil surged 9.5%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease with focus on exports, Black Sea corridor
* Dollar rise, economy worries curb grain markets * Soybeans had rallied on Thursday on upbeat export news * Turkey's Erdogan sees no obstacles to corridor renewal (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged lower on Friday as a sharp rise in the dollar tempered export sentiment, while traders continued to monitor talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $13.82 a bushel by 1120 GMT. CBOT wheat gave up 1.1% to $8.39-3/4 a bushel while corn lost 0.5% to $6.80-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans had climbed on Thursday after the biggest weekly U.S. export sales in a year along with the announcement of a new export sale to China. But Friday's rally in the dollar index, as investors remained preoccupied by interest rate hikes to counter inflation, put the focus back on export headwinds. A stronger dollar makes U.S. commodities more expensive overseas. "Economic concerns ... still linger and overshadow the demand outlook for commodities," consultancy CRM Agri said in a note. An advancing U.S. corn and soybean harvest was also creating supply pressure, along with early expectations for a bumper Brazilian soy crop next year. Grain markets have also been reacting to mixed indications regarding talks to prolong a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukrainian ports. After Russian officials renewed criticism of Moscow's concerns not being addressed, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Friday saying he saw no obstacles to the corridor deal being extended. U.S. and European wheat futures fell to a four-week low earlier this week on hopes that the corridor will be maintained beyond November, although a wave of tenders from importers helped underpin prices. Wheat traders are also monitoring declining prospects for Argentina's drought-affected harvest. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday cut its forecast of the upcoming crop to 15.2 million tonnes from 16.5 million a week earlier. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 839.75 -9.50 -1.12 770.75 8.95 CBOT corn 680.75 -3.25 -0.48 593.25 14.75 CBOT soy 1382.00 -9.50 -0.68 1339.25 3.19 Paris wheat 336.75 -2.00 -0.59 276.75 21.68 Paris maize 331.75 -0.50 -0.15 226.00 46.79 Paris rape 624.75 -7.25 -1.15 754.00 -17.14 WTI crude oil 84.88 0.37 0.44 75.21 12.86 Euro/dlr 0.98 0.00 -0.30 1.1368 -14.20 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Devika Syamnath)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat higher on equity strength, dollar weakness
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Friday, recovering from overnight weakness on spillover support from friendly outside markets, traders said. "Equities went from lower to sharply higher, the dollar from higher to lower and I think that spurred some buying in grains," said...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat end higher but below session peaks
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures edged higher on Friday, recovering from overnight weakness on spillover support from friendly outside markets, traders said. "Equities went from lower to sharply higher, the dollar from higher to lower, and I think that spurred some buying in grains,"...
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Australia 2022/23 wheat crop at 34 million T
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Canberra:. "Australia is on the path to a third consecutive bumper grain crop in marketing year (MY) 2022/23 after a record-setting winter crop and strong summer crop production in MY 2021/22. After another strong start to the planting season followed up by great rainfalls, there is ample moisture to carry the wheat and barley crops through the grain fill stage. The key risk is rainfall at harvest causing grain quality downgrades. Wheat production is forecast at 34 million metric tons (MMT), down from the record-breaking MY 2021/22 crop of 36.3 MMT but still the second-largest in history. Similarly, barley production is forecast at 12.2 MMT, down from the previous year's 13.9 MMT record. Sorghum production is forecast to achieve the fourth-largest on record in MY 2022/23 at 2.6 MMT and exports at a near-record 2.1 MMT. With plentiful irrigation water available, rice production in MY 2022/23 is forecast to continue to grow for the third successive year to 575,000 MT."
Agriculture Online
Tereos raises beet prices by 40% amid soaring EU sugar markets
PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar and ethanol group Tereos raised the price at which it will buy sugar beets from its cooperative members by 40% from last year, as it aims to pass on improved results amid soaring European sugar markets. In a letter sent to its...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures rise on robust demand for beef and pork
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog and cattle futures rose on Friday, with strong consumer demand for pork and beef pushing prices higher, traders said. Live cattle received a boost from concerns about tight supplies. "The big thing on the cattle is that the beef market seasonally...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-German 2022 corn harvest seen down 20.2% on year
HAMBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 harvest of corn (grain maize) will fall 20.2% on the year to an estimated 3.54 million tonnes, Germany's association of farm cooperatives said on Wednesday in a harvest report. Germany's corn has suffered from the prolonged drought and heatwave in the country this...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 17
PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat and winter barley sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 41 ending Oct. 17. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 41 average in France 46 Week 40 2022 21 Week 41 2021 36 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 41 average in France 67 Week 40 2022 37 Week 41 2021 54 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 41 average in France 92 Week 40 2022 83 Week 41 2021 30 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 41 average in France 10 21 28 37 4 Week 40 2022 10 21 28 37 4 Week 41 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Agriculture Online
Grains finish mixed | October 21, 2022
Corn futures ended the day down less than a penny. January and November soybeans closed up 2¢. CBOT wheat is down a penny. KC wheat is down 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is up a penny. Live cattle are up 75¢. Feeder cattle are up 80¢. Lean hogs are up...
