Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. generated fewer renewable fuel credits in September, EPA says
(Adds background, table) NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States generated fewer renewable fuel blending credits in September versus the month prior, data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed on Thursday. About 1.13 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated last month versus 1.27 billion in August, according to the data. About 501 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated in September versus 453 million in the month prior. The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced. The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of September by credit type. Fuel (D RINs Volume Code) (Gal.) D3 57,702,64 57,702,64 7 7 D4 501,401,3 313,827,3 67 65 D5 35,079,25 26,232,41 5 3 D6 1,126,319 1,120,909 ,861 ,656 D7 11,086 11,086 (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Paul Simao)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Tereos raises beet prices by 40% amid soaring EU sugar markets
PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar and ethanol group Tereos raised the price at which it will buy sugar beets from its cooperative members by 40% from last year, aiming to pass on improved results amid soaring European sugar markets. In a letter sent to its 12,000 cooperative...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat rises on bargain buying
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Thursday on a mild round of bargain buying, traders said. * But poor end user demand kept prices for the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract near the four-week low hit on Tuesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 185,100 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. That was below the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes and lower than the prior week's total of 211,823 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 8 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was 9-1/4 cents higher at $9.62-3/4 a bushel while K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures rose 8-1/4 cents to $9.50 a bushel. * Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its 2022/23 wheat harvest forecast to 15 million tonnes, down from 16 million tonnes estimated last week after a late frost hit crops already damaged by drought. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online
India to examine price cap proposal for Russian crude
NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India will examine the price cap on Russian oil proposed by the West, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. "We will have a look at it," Puri said at an industry event in New Delhi. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Mohi Narayan; Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Minerva to buy Australian Lamb Company for about $260 mln
SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA said late on Thursday it has reached a deal to acquire lamb and sheep processor Australian Lamb Company Pty Ltd for around $260 million. The beef-packer will make the purchase through a joint venture with Saudi fund Salic, which is...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm with exports in focus
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Mayank Bhardwaj PARIS/NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans edged higher on Thursday, steadying after losses this week as participants monitored negotiations to maintain a wartime corridor for Ukrainian shipments while awaiting weekly U.S. export sales data. An easing in the dollar index and a rise in crude oil lent some support to grains. The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 1.1% at $8.50-1/2 a bushel by 1201 GMT, holding above a four-week low struck on Tuesday. CBOT corn added 0.4% to $6.81 a bushel while soybeans rose 0.8% to $13.82-3/4 a bushel. Corn and soybeans fell to near two-week lows on Wednesday. Wheat markets have been pressured by hopes of progress towards extending Ukraine's United Nations-backed shipping corridor beyond November. However, comments by Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday accusing Washington of blocking food and fertiliser trade with Russia underscored tensions in the negotiations. "At the moment it is difficult to get a clear idea about the outcome of the negotiations as the Russia-Ukraine war has just intensified," said a Singapore-based trader. Chicago wheat, corn and soybean prices have also been curbed doubts over U.S. export prospects. Recent strength in the dollar, logistics delays caused by low water on the Mississippi river and competition from South American supplies have capped export demand. Traders are waiting for weekly U.S. export sales figures on Thursday for an update. An advancing U.S. corn and soybean harvest has created supply pressure, but persisting drought in some wheat belts was raising early concerns about next year's crop. Prices at 1201 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd Pct e Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 850.25 9.00 1.07 770.75 10.31 CBOT corn 681.00 2.75 0.41 593.25 14.79 CBOT soy 1382.75 10.25 0.75 1339.25 3.25 Paris wheat 338.75 2.75 0.82 276.75 22.40 Paris maize 331.75 4.75 1.45 226.00 46.79 Paris rape 630.00 2.25 0.36 754.00 -16.45 WTI crude oil 87.42 1.87 2.19 75.21 16.23 Euro/dlr 0.98 0.00 0.43 1.1368 -13.68 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Agriculture Online
IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global corn production, partly reflecting downgrades to output in the European Union and the United States. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw 2022/23 global corn (maize) production falling by 2 million...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn weak on export concerns; soybeans end firm
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures fell on Wednesday as weak demand on the export market weighed on prices. Soybeans ended in positive territory, but concerns that global purchasers will shift their demand for soybeans to South American suppliers as soon as possible kept the gains in check.
Agriculture Online
Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for 2022/2023 wheat production
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 15.2 million tonnes, down from the previous forecast of 16.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath, Edited by Isabel Woodford) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures rally on strong exports; corn, wheat also firm
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.4% on Thursday as strong export data buoyed hopes that overseas buyers will book more deals in coming weeks. Corn and wheat futures also were firm, with short-covering and technical buying underpinning the market after prices for both commodities dropped near the low end of recent trading ranges earlier this week.
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures fall on export woes, rain forecast
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday, with traders saying that high prices for U.S. supplies on the export market was chilling demand from overseas buyers. * Forecasts for showers in the eastern U.S. Midwest that will aid developing crops added pressure to soft red winter wheat contracts. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 8-1/4 cents lower at $8.41-1/4 a bushel after hitting technical resistance at its 40-day moving average. * CBOT wheat managed to hold support above the four-week low hit on Tuesday. * K.C. hard red winter wheat December futures fell 2-3/4 cents to $9.41-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat dropped 2-3/4 cents to $9.53-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show wheat export sales were in a range between 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. That compares with 211,823 tonnes a week earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
Banks, healthcare stocks lift Australia shares
Global sentiment boosted by strong U.S. corporate earnings. Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, as gains in the healthcare and financial sectors overshadowed losses in gold and energy stocks, while strong U.S. corporate earnings also bolstered sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.3% higher. The benchmark...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn ticks higher from near two-week low, demand concerns cap gains
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday and soybeans edged higher on bargain buying, although concerns over demand for U.S. agriculture products kept a lid on prices. Wheat futures gained ground, recouping some of last session's losses with expectations of...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise 1.4% on export strength
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Thursday on signs of strong export demand, traders said. * Bullish export data also supported soymeal futures while soyoil eased on a mild round of profit-taking after the most active contract hit a four-month high. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.336 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13, the biggest weekly total in a year. Analysts had been expecting soybean export sales between 1.7 million and 2.8 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 201,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. * Soymeal export sales totaled 542,300 tonnes, USDA said. That was near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled up 19 cents at $13.91-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT November soybeans rose above their 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * CBOT December soymeal gained $11.60 to $413.30 a ton, breaking through resistance at its 100-day, 200-day and 20-day moving averages. * CBOT December soyoil lost 0.22 cent to 70.44 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024
NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India plans to launch a flexi-fuel model of motorcycle in India by end-2024, the company's CEO said on Wednesday. "Our internal target is minimum, one model, the first model of flexi-fuel motorcycle to be launched by end-2024," Atsushi Ogata, chief executive officer of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on demand prospects; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Friday, shedding some of previous session's gains, although the market was poised to end the week on a positive note as strong U.S. export data raised demand hopes. Wheat lost ground with the market on track for a third weekly...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 26-Nov 1
MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 26-Nov. 1 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago wheat falls on worries over weak export demand
NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Weaker demand for exports weighed on Chicago wheat on Thursday, but concerns over unfavourable weather conditions hitting the crop in some of the world's top producers limited losses. Soybean rose due to an uptick in short-term demand. In the global wheat market, traders await...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close higher; soyoil hits highest in nearly four months
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended firm on Wednesday after fluctuating between positive and negative territory during the session. * Good demand on the export market provided support while the ongoing U.S. harvest added pressure. * Soyoil futures rose for the fifth time in the last six sessions, hitting their highest since June 22 on spillover strength from the crude oil market and gains in global vegetable oil prices. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled up 1/2 cent at $13.72-1/2 a bushel. * The contract faced resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal was down 10 cents at $401.70 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil gained 1.90 cents to 70.64 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range between 1.7 million and 2.8 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. The low end of the range was more than double the prior week's total of 724,405 tonnes. * Soymeal export sales were forecast between 150,000 and 600,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between zero and 30,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures rise on robust demand for beef and pork
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog and cattle futures rose on Friday, with strong consumer demand for pork and beef pushing prices higher, traders said. Live cattle received a boost from concerns about tight supplies. "The big thing on the cattle is that the beef market seasonally...
Comments / 0