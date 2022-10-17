Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board denies special use permit for landscaping business in split vote
The Kendall County Board voted five to three on Tuesday to deny a landscaping business's special use permit. The business has been operating for a few years without a special use permit in the 1000 block of Harvey Road near Oswego and has racked up some fines, including a court issued $32,800 judgement against the business for various violations.
wcsjnews.com
Morris City Council Approves Lighting Study For Route 47
The Morris City Council on Monday approved a proposal for a lighting study on Route 47. Morris Mayor Chris Brown explained how this came about. Brown was asked about the costs associated with the proposal. Your browser does not support the audio element. The city will be working with the...
rejournals.com
Principle Construction Corp. building new facility for trucking company in Elgin
Principle Construction Corp. has been contracted to build a new 31,200-square-foot building at 2570 Millennium Drive in Elgin for Alvil Trucking. The logistics company is moving from a previous location in Elk Grove Village and required a more modern space for truck maintenance. “Larger spaces with modern amenities are very...
wcsjnews.com
Residents Encouraged To Fill Out Survey Regarding Potential Building Renovations at Morris High School
Morris High School Board members heard an update about future building renovations. The update was provided by Superintendent Craig Ortiz. Ortiz said one of the more urgent needs is adding an elevator at the high school. Ortiz explains when construction could begin. Your browser does not support the audio element.
wcsjnews.com
Village of Seneca Seeking New Treasurer
The Seneca Village Council on Tuesday approved the resignation of Village Treasurer Nancy Gross. Mayor Jeff Olson said Gross’s resignation is effective on Friday, October 21st. Gross shared her thoughts about resigning and the time spent at Seneca. Your browser does not support the audio element. She wanted to...
wjol.com
First Electric School Bus Delivered To School In Will County
The very first electric school bus has been delivered to a local school district. Lion Electric based in Joliet delivered the first bus to Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C.
indiana105.com
Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
orthospinenews.com
Life Spine Announces First Surgical Cases of the PROLIFT® Micro Endoscopic Expandable Spacer System
HUNTLEY, Ill., (BUSINESS WIRE) – Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today the first surgical cases of ProLift Micro Endoscopic Expandable Spacer System. ProLift Micro is a uniquely designed Micro Invasive Expandable Spacer that...
wcsjnews.com
UC Davis-Callahan Funeral Home Has New Ownership
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Reuland & Turnbough Owner and Funeral Director Chad R. Reuland spoke with WCSJ recently about the sale of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Callahan said he’s remaining in this community as Coroner, but, has been planning this change for quite some time. Reuland...
wcsjnews.com
Tractor Supply Company Could Be Coming to Channahon
The Channahon Village Board on Monday heard that a Tractor Supply Company could be locating in the village. Channahon Director of Community Development and Information Systems Mike Petrick spoke about the project. He said construction could begin in the spring of 2023. Your browser does not support the audio element.
‘Support local families in need': Residents oppose $50M plan to relocate Aurora casino
Aurora residents said they oppose a proposal to use city funds to cover some of the costs of moving the Hollywood Casino. Penn Entertainment wants to move the casino from along the Fox River to a new site near Interstate 88 and Farnsworth Avenue.
wjol.com
Houbolt Road Closure, Between US Route 6 and Mound Road, October 24 through November 4, 2022
As part of the City of Joliet’s Houbolt Road Reconstruction Project, Houbolt Road, between US Route 6 and Mound Road, will be closed beginning Monday, October 24, through Sunday, November 6, 2022. New lanes to reopen on Monday, November 7. (Previous dates were October 24 through November 4) A...
rejournals.com
Dermody Properties acquires Allstate Campus, plans to break ground on the Logistics Campus
Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has announced the acquisition of the Allstate Corporation corporate campus in Glenview, Illinois. The 232-acre site will become a logistics-focused campus designed to serve logistics customers who value immediate access to local consumers.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 21st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 31-year-old Jonathan Santos, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
WSPY NEWS
Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego
Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
wcsjnews.com
City of Morris Upcoming Events
Morris Mayor Chris Brown noted a couple upcoming events during Monday’s City Council Meeting. Wizards are welcome at the Magic in Morris event, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., this Saturday. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Magic in Morris event schedule can be viewed, by...
dgsd.org
For Sale! Used Equipment Sale
The District is having a used equipment sale. The used equipment is a 2014 Club Car Carry-All electric golf cart. Those interested can submit a sealed bid to the District office, 2710 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and at that time will be publicly opened and read. For more information and minimum bid price, visit https://www.dgsd.org/opportunities/#sale.
wcsjnews.com
Iowa Teenager Facing Two Gun Related Felonies in Grundy Co.
An out-of-state teenager was charged with two felonies in Grundy County. Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a class two felony and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, a class three felony. The Grundy County Proactive...
