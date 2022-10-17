Bill Hyland's property on South Highland Avenue that the City of Madison is purchasing. Madison City Commissioners have approved a plat and the purchase of property in order to move forward with the construction of a new City Hall and Police Station building. During their meeting Monday, commissioners approved a plat creating two lots in Hyland’s Addition on South Highland Avenue. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that Lot One of the plat is the area that the city is purchasing, and Lot Two is where the current landowner plans to live.

