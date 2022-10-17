ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

It's impossible to tell who the Vikings truly are

By Tom Schreier
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMPWI_0icBoUN600

The Miami Dolphins game should have been over after Dalvin Cook ‘s 53-yard touchdown run that put the Minnesota Vikings up 24-10 with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter. Patrick Peterson ’s pick of old friend Teddy Bridgewater should have sealed the win. But if we know anything about the Vikings, it’s that they can’t avoid one-score games. They have had 28 games decided by one possession since 2020, which leads the NFL.

The Dolphins scored late to make it 24-16, but Minnesota held on to win and are 5-1 for the first time since 2016. That should be a cause for celebration, right? They have a new, offensive-focused head coach who’s creating a great culture. The Vikings won in Miami for the first time since 1976 when Fran Tarkenton was under center. They’re scrappy and resilient. Built to win in the parity-infused NFL.

So why isn’t everyone convinced this team is going somewhere this year?

Well, for starters, the Vikings finished 8-8 in 2016. That was the year Bridgewater suffered his season-ending ACL injury in practice, and Rick Spielman traded for Sam Bradford . Minnesota won its first five games, including an early win over the Green Bay Packers, before losing in Philadelphia. Sound familiar?

The Vikings are also coming off two .500 seasons under Mike Zimmer, where nearly every game came down to the wire. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah decided to retain the core of the roster, and they’re starting to look like a slightly upgraded version of Zimmer’s teams. Sure, the offense looks more modern and focused around Justin Jefferson . And yeah, Ed Donatell runs a 3-4 defense after years of a 4-3 under Zimmer.

Still, this doesn’t look like a team run by Sean McVay’s former offensive coordinator. It looks like a team run by a young guy who couldn’t understand why Zimmer insisted on a 1990s offense. Kevin O’Connell ‘s creativity has shone through in his scripted opening drives and near the red zone. But the offense has stalled out in the second quarter in the past two weeks, and it didn’t get going until late in the first quarter against the Dolphins.

It’s always better to come away with seven instead of three in the red zone, but the Vikings have to get the ball there. Minnesota’s offense is Ferarri-expensive, and the Vikings replaced the commercial trucker driving it with a hotshot F1 driver in the offseason. Still, the new hire seems to be having trouble with the clutch. Maybe you don’t buy the Ferrari analogy because Cousins is under center. And sure, an Italian sportscar seems a little exciting for the goober from small-town Michigan. Regardless, the $100 million offense is capable of more, and the coaching staff hasn’t figured out how to open it up yet.

They leave themselves vulnerable to losses to inferior opponents until they do. A loss to the air-raid Arizona Cardinals out of the break could lead to a trap game against the Washington Commanders on the road the week after. Then they must travel to Western New York, where Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will be looking to put one on them. Suddenly, they could enter a vicious cycle where a loss to Arizona leads to a bad loss in DC. Then a loss in Buffalo and at home against the Dallas Cowboys brings them to .500. Bill Belichick outcoaches O’Connell a week later, and suddenly, the Vikings are 5-6 heading into the New York Jets game on Dec. 4.

All the positive momentum is gone. The small margins of victory turn into close defeats. The O’Connell Vikings start to feel like the Zimmer Vikings. Cousins presses, Jefferson is upset, and teams are starting to score 30-plus on Ed Donatell’s defense. The focus turns to Adofo-Mensah, who hasn’t gotten much out of his draft yet. Many of the players on this year’s roster are on the books for the next couple of years – change will be difficult. It’s 2016 again, except Case Keenum isn’t sitting on the bench, ready to save everyone with a miracle run next year.

Take a deep breath. There’s another way this could go.

The Vikings almost beat the Cardinals in the desert last year. If Greg Joseph hits that field goal, they win a high-scoring, entertaining game and start the season 1-1. We know the blueprint of how to beat this Arizona team. Kliff Kingsbury always falls apart late in the season. It’s double-XP weekend, and Kyler Murray will be playing Call of Duty late into the night. The Cardinals were overrated last year, and teams are exposing them this season.

Minnesota can’t beat them by scoring 25 points. But they can if they open things up a little and score 30-plus. Maybe we will start to see shades of McVay in this offense after the bye. If they can get the offense going against Arizona, why not Washington? Someone needs to put Ron Rivera and Carson Wentz out of their misery. And 7-1 is enough of a cushion where they could drop the Buffalo and Dallas games and be fine. Would we be concerned that they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and then the Bills and Cowboys? Of course, but let’s address that when we get there.

For now, I understand the anxiety and pressure to try to figure this team out. It’s a new regime. The Vikings have spent a lot of money on their team. We all want to know who they are, and usually, we do by the bye week. But we don’t. The scores kinda look like Zimmer’s scores, but the play is modern and exciting at times. The defense is certainly different. Cousins is playing more freely. Jefferson is getting the ball. The Miami and Philadelphia games aside, this team is fun to watch, and away games can be more of a grind anyway.

Everyone will want to convince you that they know what this team is. It’s comfortable to be pessimistic, to assume this is 2016 again — same old Vikings. There’s a bias to knowing, and it’s preferable to the vulnerability of admitting a lack of knowledge. But nobody knows what this team is. I’m not sure they do yet. They flew a little close to the sun in Miami. But they persevered through the heat and the humidity and came out winners. The Vikings need to take a week and figure out how to score 30-plus a game and ensure that the defense can continue to hold teams in the 20s.

If they can, this team will be different than the ones that came before it. If they cannot, someone will tell you they told you so. But they know nothing right now. They’ve just seen this team lose before when it matters. And so far, outside of the flop in Philadelphia, the Vikings have started to reverse that trend this year.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment

Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks

With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster

Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Davante Adams News

In the latest fallout from Davante Adams incident on "Monday Night Football," files have been charged and the legal process will play out. Because of that, according to Adam Schefter, Adams' case now falls under the NFL's personal conduct policy. But that reportedly won't impact his status for Sunday's game against Houston.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
lastwordonsports.com

Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
BALTIMORE, MD
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022

Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
TENNESSEE STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy