Woman Arrested For Assaulting Man With Box Cutter

Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies say a woman is in jail after attempting to murder a man with a box cutter.

Deputies say they were called to a home in Middle Branch Township around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When they got there, they found a man with several stab wounds to the face, tongue, neck and arm. He was taken to the hospital. Deputies say all of his injuries were not life-threatening, and he was able to be released overnight.

They say the woman lived in a pole barn on the property and attacked the man over not buying her food.

Deputies were able to get surveillance video of the attack which led to deputies finding the weapon used, a folding knife that the suspect had.

The woman is being held for the assault and an unrelated warrant.

They say alcohol was a factor.