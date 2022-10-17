ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

Woman Arrested For Assaulting Man With Box Cutter

By Logan Kassuba
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSZUB_0icBm5Z000

Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies say a woman is in jail after attempting to murder a man with a box cutter.

Deputies say they were called to a home in Middle Branch Township around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When they got there, they found a man with several stab wounds to the face, tongue, neck and arm. He was taken to the hospital. Deputies say all of his injuries were not life-threatening, and he was able to be released overnight.

They say the woman lived in a pole barn on the property and attacked the man over not buying her food.

Deputies were able to get surveillance video of the attack which led to deputies finding the weapon used, a folding knife that the suspect had.

The woman is being held for the assault and an unrelated warrant.

They say alcohol was a factor.

Comments / 0

Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake man dies in Farwell crash

A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
FARWELL, MI
9&10 News

Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Scam On Social Media

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to watch out for a new scam involving their department. They say fake advertisements are going around for apparel in support of the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the posts are targeting people who follow Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on social...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride

It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Mecosta County deputies arrest two on drug charges

MECOSTA COUNTY — A drug sting by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office last week netted two suspects. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, an investigation targeting methamphetamine distribution led to the arrest of Benjamin Mosqueda, 60, of Sparta, and Velancia Ridley, 50, of Grand Rapids.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Kalkaska Co. Sheriff’s Office Holding Sealed Bid Auction

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is holding a sealed bid auction from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4. You can drop your bid off at the Sheriff’s Office or mail them to P.O Box 1119 until 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Bids must include your full name, amount,...
oceanacountypress.com

Child fentanyl death case moves to higher court.

HART — The criminal case against a 32-year-old Rothbury man charged with manslaughter and child abuse for the death of his 4-year-old son was bound over from Oceana’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 51st Circuit Court. Jacob Scott Schutter and the boy’s mother, Jodi Michelle Neino,...
ROTHBURY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy