Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
3 Changes Coming to TikTok Live
TikTok Live, TikTok's livestreaming feature, has several updates on the way that will enhance the experience for creators and communities. These changes affect millions of users, so it is important to know what they are and how they will change the way you use and view Live videos. Here's what...
makeuseof.com
Coinbase vs. Bybit: Which Is Better?
Coinbase and Bybit are two of the top spot exchanges in the world. Both are global exchanges, which might make you wonder which is better for you?. Let's compare the two exchanges' important features to help you choose between them and determine if Coinbase or Bybit better suits your crypto trading needs.
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Your Group Chats on Twitter
Twitter Group Direct Messages, or group chats, have exploded in popularity since their introduction in 2015. What began as a modest addition to the direct messaging feature, multi-user DMs have evolved into a fun and convenient way to socialize with friends, family, and followers—and are well on their way to becoming the primary use of the Twitter app for many users.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Captions to Your Video in Google Drive
Google Drive is a great platform to use to share documents, videos, and more. But, have you ever wondered if you could make the sharing experience more enjoyable for yourself and your recipients?. You could be sharing a video with that requires subtitles for translation, or some of your audience...
makeuseof.com
How to Soft Reset Your iPhone
It's normal for all tech gadgets to have a hiccup now and then. Fortunately, you can often resolve the problem at home without any cost. The solution is to soft reset your device. Let's first quickly look at what an iPhone soft reset does. Then, we'll go through the steps...
makeuseof.com
Android VPN Leak, Raspberry Pi DOS PC, and the Windows Registry Explained
Why has Microsoft Office become Microsoft 365? Should you take Google's offer of a free VPN on your Android Pixel 7? And how do you back up the Windows Registry? The answers are in our tech podcast for technophobes. Shownotes. This week, we chat about the following tech news that...
makeuseof.com
Is the Google Critical Security Alert Email a Scam?
Google protects the privacy of its users by alerting them immediately when their accounts are at risk. When Google detects a new sign-in attempt from an unknown device, the company sends a critical security alert email to notify users that someone might know their password and suggest changing it immediately.
makeuseof.com
How to Share Your Adobe XD Designs and Prototypes
Adobe XD is a tool used by many designers to create mockups and wireframes for a variety of media. This includes software applications, mobile apps, or websites. If you are creating designs and prototypes for your colleagues or clients, you may need to send your designs to them. This is a good opportunity for you to get feedback on your designs, present them, or test them.
Japan, Australia ink 'landmark' security pact
Australia and Japan agreed to share more sensitive intelligence and deepen military cooperation Saturday, signing a security pact aimed at countering China's military rise. Under the accord, the two countries agreed military forces would train together in Northern Australia, and would "expand and strengthen cooperation across defence, intelligence sharing", Australian officials said.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable the Windows Terminal Confirmation Dialog
Windows Terminal is Microsoft's new feature-rich terminal with a multi-tab layout. Like any other multi-tab-supported app, if you work with multiple tabs and try to close the Windows Terminal window, a confirmation prompt appears, asking you to confirm the action. This nifty feature prevents you from closing all your tabs accidentally and losing any unsaved work.
makeuseof.com
4 New Features of Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation)
The Apple TV 4K is the best way for Apple fans to enjoy streaming video and access to a wide variety of services like Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade. And the third-generation Apple TV 4K adds even more features to the formula. We’re rounding up all the new additions.
makeuseof.com
5 Reasons We Hate the Always-On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro
One of the newest features of the iPhone 14 Pro is its always-on display. Android has had AOD for several years, but the style Apple follows is very different—but not necessarily good. Below, we'll list the five reasons why we think the iPhone's AOD implementation isn't as great as...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the New Sweatcoin Wallet
In September 2022, Sweatcoin underwent its most comprehensive transformation since its 2015 launch, delivering its own cryptocurrency and a fresh dedicated crypto wallet to boot. The age of the Sweat Wallet, an app that tracks our exercise through the steps we take and rewards us in crypto, is here, but how can we begin to embrace the "sweat-to-earn" economy?
makeuseof.com
Apple Revamps Its Cheapest iPad: 6 New Features
After creating and updating several versions of the iPad, like the iPad Air and the iPad Pro, Apple is finally giving the base iPad a major overhaul. The 10th-generation iPad is on its way, and we're here to tell you all about it—especially its new features!. Apple's Cheapest iPad...
makeuseof.com
Create a Progress Bar in Python CLI
Whenever you download a file or start a game, you see an aesthetic animation that updates itself until completed. This is a progress bar. A progress bar is a graphical element used to visualize the progress of a task such as downloading, uploading, or transferring files. There are two types...
makeuseof.com
How to Access Wikipedia Without Ever Leaving the Linux Terminal
Hardcore Linux fans spend their lives on the command line. From inside a terminal, you can do virtually everything—to the extent, that many don't even bother installing a desktop environment. But did you know that you can easily read Wikipedia summaries from the terminal? Here's how. wikit is the...
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Edge Is Getting a Better Webpage Search Tool
Hitting CTRL + F to find something on a webpage is a quick and easy way to skip to where you want to go. However, sometimes a browser's search tool doesn't quite cut it. Microsoft aims to change that with a new search tool for Edge, which will make things easier to find.
makeuseof.com
Is the Email From "Security@facebookmail.com" Legitimate?
Have you received an email supposedly coming from Facebook saying that your account requires advanced security from Facebook Protect? The email may also create an urgency to enable Facebook Protect shortly; otherwise, your account will be locked out, which is why it seems suspicious. The email is legit, and parent...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Singleton Design Pattern?
The singleton pattern is one of the simpler design patterns. A class that uses the singleton design pattern has a single instance that it manages on its own. This class prevents any other class from creating an instance of it. A singleton class also provides a single global access point...
makeuseof.com
How to Manage and Organize Your Tabs in Samsung Internet Browser
If you're like most people, you have more than a couple dozen tabs open in your mobile browser at any time. When searching for something, most of us just open a new tab, Google it, and close the browser; this builds up more and more clutter over time. If you...
Comments / 0