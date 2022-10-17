Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who runs a bike-building nonprofit for kids
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Robert, a man living in Pocatello. It said:. Robert runs a non-profit program that provides...
KIVI-TV
Bunnies up for adoption and foster at Remembering Ruby Rabbit Rescue
EAGLE, Idaho — There's a need for rabbit adoption in the Treasure Valley. Remembering Ruby Rabbit Rescue, a nonprofit formed after a bunny was left behind at a 4H event at the fair in Idaho Falls years ago, is chalk-full of bunnies. "All the rescues are full. Every single...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Historic Downtown Pocatello Has New Mural
Historic Downtown Pocatello has a new mural on one of its buildings. Local mural and cartoon artist Jon Hanley completed a mural project on the Valentine building on Arthur Street. He says it took about five weeks. The mural features a few different sections. One shows a man writing with...
eastidahonews.com
How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – It’s no secret that serving in the military can be physically demanding but there’s one aspect of military service that Braden Jenkins didn’t anticipate. The Idaho Falls man served in the Idaho National Guard from 2005 to 2015. During basic training, he recalls doing ruck marches, a test where recruits are required to march six, eight or 12 miles in the wilderness, while carrying a rifle and a load. The test is timed and qualifying candidates are expected to complete it in a certain amount of time.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: 71-year-old tire store in Idaho Falls under new ownership
IDAHO FALLS – Tanner Landon is working under the hood of a Dodge pickup, adjusting the newly installed fuel pump as he discusses his new business venture. The 37-year-old Idaho Falls man spent 14 years as a robotics equipment mechanic at the Idaho National Laboratory. He and his wife, Jenna, who works as a nurse, are the new owners of Fred & Wayne’s Tire Shop at 1970 North Yellowstone Highway.
Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
TOP COP: Chief Schei presented with POST Academy's highest award
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department added four new officers to its ranks Tuesday and the agency’s chief received the highest award from the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training academy. Chief Roger Schei was awarded with the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Executive Certificate — the highest certificate awarded to peace officers in the state. “This certificate is presented to those senior officers at the pinnacle...
KPVI Newschannel 6
U.S. Marshals Looking Blackfoot Man
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe is armed and dangerous. 27-year-old Adam Lloyd Vallely from Blackfoot has a history of violence. He currently has a federal warrant for his arrest. He is wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs. Officials say he originally went to federal prison for drug distribution.
eastidahonews.com
School district gets creative to attract teachers and paraprofessionals
POCATELLO — Pocatello education leaders are getting creative to try and better serve their special education students and preschool children. Tuesday night the board of trustees unanimously approved offering stipends and raising wages for these hard-to-fill positions. Four of Pocatello’s Head Start classrooms — geared toward helping young children...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello altering 6th Avenue to create street parking for county business
POCATELLO — With an eye on safety and convenience, additional street parking will be created near the Bannock County offices on 6th Avenue. At a recent meeting, the Pocatello City Council voted unanimously to vacate a 300-foot portion of 6th Avenue between East Clark and East Center Street, according to a new release from Bannock County. That portion of the road will be converted to one-way traffic, and diagonal parking will be added to serve the Bannock County Courthouse, Elections Office and Annex.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Local public defender makes short list for district judge
SANDPOINT — Last Thursday, the Idaho Judicial Council interviewed five candidates to fill Judge Barbara Buchanan’s post when she retires next January. Buchanan announced this summery that she plans to retire Jan. 30,2023, after serving 10 years as an Idaho district judge and a lifetime in the legal system.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Update on Possible Abduction
The Pocatello Police Department says that through further investigation, they were able to determine that an incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in earlier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood
Some American Falls residents received quite the surprise on Tuesday morning: A massive bull moose was wandering in a residential neighborhood. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, the moose had been sighted near Hillcrest Elementary School. While authorities were working on capturing the bull, no student was allowed outside for recess. American Falls police and Power County sheriff’s deputies had contained the moose to Sunbeam Road...
eastidahonews.com
40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled after Thursday morning crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Around 40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled into a parking lot in Idaho Falls after a crash between a Jeep and a semi-truck on Thursday. The crash happened at about 10 a.m., on the 1500 block of East 17th Street, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
Pocatello police arrest two suspects for reportedly vandalizing LDS church buildings
UPDATE FROM POCATELLO POLICE: Today, the Pocatello Police Department Street Crimes Unit located and arrested 2 suspects in connection with the vandalism that had occurred at the LDS Church located on S. 7th Ave. The original vandalism occurred on October 14, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ...
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
eastidahonews.com
That social media post about a young man without ID hit by a car in Idaho Falls? It’s fake, officials say
IDAHO FALLS — The story is startling and concerning. A young man without ID is hit by a car in Idaho Falls and left unconscious. He’s taken to a local hospital and nobody knows who he is. A photo of the man shows him in a hospital bed...
eastidahonews.com
Home video captures early morning car explosion
IDAHO FALLS – Home security footage caught what appears to be a large car fire early Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls. A neighbor caught the fire on a home security camera on North Adam Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. The video shows two people walking up to a car and kneeling by the front left tire before the car bursts into flames.
