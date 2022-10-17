ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Paul Klee: Almost 10 years ago to the day, Peyton Manning led Broncos on wild comeback vs. Chargers

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — On a gorgeous southern California Monday night almost 10 years ago to the day, the Peyton Manning Broncos era took a U-turn to greatness.

Can Russell Wilson’s Broncos make a turn toward please don’t embarrass Colorado-ness?

What a night it was: the score was 24-0 at intermission when the Chargers (24) and Broncos (0) met on Monday, Oct. 15, 2012 (these Broncos play the Chargers on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022). The Broncos were 2-3 (these Broncos are 2-3). The Broncos quarterback then was Manning, who was under scrutiny as he recovered from neck surgeries and up-and-down return. The quarterback now is Russell Wilson.

Russ is under scrutiny, under pressure and too often quarterbacking under duress.

Almost 10 years later to the day, Wilson and the Broncos look to right the ship, or avoid further embarrassment, in a Monday Night Football matchup against the Chargers, now of Costa Mesa in nearby Orange County.

Isn’t it something how the NFL times these things? Or it just gets lucky.

Can Wilson’s rudderless Broncos find their way after three brutal displays on prime-time TV?

Denver’s season is on the line with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters on the ESPN call.

To recap: On a Monday in 2012, Quentin Jammer intercepted Manning and returned the pick 80 yards for a touchdown. Antonio Gates caught two scores and the Bolts powered ahead, 24-0.

Then all heaven broke loose.

Manning to Demaryius Thomas, who was inevitability at the center of prime-time wins, 29 yards for a touchdown. Tony Carter, 65-yard fumble return. The “Super Chargers” theme song blasting over the Qualcomm Stadium concrete. Manning to Eric Decker, 7-yard touchdown. Manning to Brandon Stokley, the radio guy, 21 yards for a touchdown. What a night it was.

The “Where Were You” Broncos moment wrapped up with a Chris Harris Jr. pick-6.

“Everything changed (that night),” Harris told me a few years back. “If you can deal with (a 24-0 deficit) you can deal with anything.”

The Broncos won that one, and their next 10. It seemed like nobody could beat them until the Ravens did. These Broncos would beg and plead for playoff heartbreak. These Broncos are on the brink.

“(There’s) a lot of season left, a lot of season left,” Wilson countered last week. “A lot of greatness in store. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again.”

Can the Broncos do it again vs. the Chargers — this time in the $5 billion SoFi Stadium?

It’s hard to imagine, but then again so was the comeback in 2012. Here was the Broncos injury report going into that Monday night game: Ryan Clady (probable), Matt Willis (probable), Keith Brooking (probable), Lance Ball (probable), Tony Carter (probable), Chris Gronkowski (probable), Chris Harris Jr. (probable), Chris Kuper (probable), Demaryius Thomas (probable).

Those Broncos played their starters in the preseason and were almost totally healthy in Week 6.

The Broncos injury report going into Monday... is too long to include here. Friday, 18 Broncos did not practice, were considered “limited” or practiced in full with minor injuries. Last week the Broncos had 13 guys (and an NFL-high $72 million in contract dough) on injured reserve.

Injuries are no excuse for a 2-3 record against a soft schedule. The Broncos stunk when healthy.

Manning was not sacked in the 2012 comeback.

That would a good place to start for the Broncos and Wilson, who, considering his bum throwing shoulder, can ill afford to take many more big hits. Brett Rypien waits in the wings.

Otherwise, there is no comparison to the '12 start and the '22 start. Manning's Broncos scored 31, 21, 25, 37 and 21 points before the Chargers game. The Broncos now have cracked 20 points only once through five games — and they lost that game.

Ten years later, the Broncos require another Southern California comeback in the worst way.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing

The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nuggets prepared to play long game with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.

The preseason provided Nuggets coach Michael Malone a perfect opportunity to practice what he preached. “We want to be smart with how we build them up — not only through training camp and preseason but also (in) the regular season,” Malone answered when asked about the plans to reintegrate Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. “The team we are going to be in October and November is not the team that we are going to be come April and the playoffs. We want to be...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets celebrate Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.'s return by losing opener in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The reunion didn’t exactly start according to plan Wednesday at Vivint Arena, but Jamal Murray was still smiling. Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic returned to the court together after an 18-month break, starting the opener at Utah alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon, but the rebuilding Jazz muted Denver’s excitement with a 123-102 win. That wasn’t enough to force a frown onto Murray’s face. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy