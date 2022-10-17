Paul Klee: Almost 10 years ago to the day, Peyton Manning led Broncos on wild comeback vs. Chargers

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — On a gorgeous southern California Monday night almost 10 years ago to the day, the Peyton Manning Broncos era took a U-turn to greatness.

Can Russell Wilson’s Broncos make a turn toward please don’t embarrass Colorado-ness?

What a night it was: the score was 24-0 at intermission when the Chargers (24) and Broncos (0) met on Monday, Oct. 15, 2012 (these Broncos play the Chargers on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022). The Broncos were 2-3 (these Broncos are 2-3). The Broncos quarterback then was Manning, who was under scrutiny as he recovered from neck surgeries and up-and-down return. The quarterback now is Russell Wilson.

Russ is under scrutiny, under pressure and too often quarterbacking under duress.

Almost 10 years later to the day, Wilson and the Broncos look to right the ship, or avoid further embarrassment, in a Monday Night Football matchup against the Chargers, now of Costa Mesa in nearby Orange County.

Isn’t it something how the NFL times these things? Or it just gets lucky.

Can Wilson’s rudderless Broncos find their way after three brutal displays on prime-time TV?

Denver’s season is on the line with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters on the ESPN call.

To recap: On a Monday in 2012, Quentin Jammer intercepted Manning and returned the pick 80 yards for a touchdown. Antonio Gates caught two scores and the Bolts powered ahead, 24-0.

Then all heaven broke loose.

Manning to Demaryius Thomas, who was inevitability at the center of prime-time wins, 29 yards for a touchdown. Tony Carter, 65-yard fumble return. The “Super Chargers” theme song blasting over the Qualcomm Stadium concrete. Manning to Eric Decker, 7-yard touchdown. Manning to Brandon Stokley, the radio guy, 21 yards for a touchdown. What a night it was.

The “Where Were You” Broncos moment wrapped up with a Chris Harris Jr. pick-6.

“Everything changed (that night),” Harris told me a few years back. “If you can deal with (a 24-0 deficit) you can deal with anything.”

The Broncos won that one, and their next 10. It seemed like nobody could beat them until the Ravens did. These Broncos would beg and plead for playoff heartbreak. These Broncos are on the brink.

“(There’s) a lot of season left, a lot of season left,” Wilson countered last week. “A lot of greatness in store. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again.”

Can the Broncos do it again vs. the Chargers — this time in the $5 billion SoFi Stadium?

It’s hard to imagine, but then again so was the comeback in 2012. Here was the Broncos injury report going into that Monday night game: Ryan Clady (probable), Matt Willis (probable), Keith Brooking (probable), Lance Ball (probable), Tony Carter (probable), Chris Gronkowski (probable), Chris Harris Jr. (probable), Chris Kuper (probable), Demaryius Thomas (probable).

Those Broncos played their starters in the preseason and were almost totally healthy in Week 6.

The Broncos injury report going into Monday... is too long to include here. Friday, 18 Broncos did not practice, were considered “limited” or practiced in full with minor injuries. Last week the Broncos had 13 guys (and an NFL-high $72 million in contract dough) on injured reserve.

Injuries are no excuse for a 2-3 record against a soft schedule. The Broncos stunk when healthy.

Manning was not sacked in the 2012 comeback.

That would a good place to start for the Broncos and Wilson, who, considering his bum throwing shoulder, can ill afford to take many more big hits. Brett Rypien waits in the wings.

Otherwise, there is no comparison to the '12 start and the '22 start. Manning's Broncos scored 31, 21, 25, 37 and 21 points before the Chargers game. The Broncos now have cracked 20 points only once through five games — and they lost that game.

Ten years later, the Broncos require another Southern California comeback in the worst way.