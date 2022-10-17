Read full article on original website
Bank of England to respond to new UK fiscal plan – Broadbent
LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England is poised to respond to changes in Britain’s tax and spending policies under Prime Minister Liz Truss but it remains to be seen if interest rates go up as much as investors have been expecting, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said. “The MPC is...
Sri Lanka central bank governor sees inflation peaking – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe thinks inflation in the island nation is peaking, with price rises likely to ease this month, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. “We think we are seeing the peak of inflation,” Weerasinghe said in a Thursday interview, although there was still...
German parliament approves suspending debt brake
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s parliament on Friday voted to suspend the constitutional debt brake as it prepared to approve a 200 billion euro ($195 billion) emergency rescue package to tackle the energy crisis. Europe’s biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a...
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch
(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
EU to back climate compensation talks at U.N. summit – document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will support discussion of financial compensation for vulnerable nations bearing the brunt of climate change at next month’s U.N. climate summit, a draft document showed, a potential breakthrough for countries pushing for such talks. The EU and United States, the world’s third...
JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking
LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...
Japan’s consumer inflation hits 8-year high, stays above BOJ target
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, marking the fastest pace in eight years and exceeding the central bank’s 2% target for the sixth straight month. The data underscores broadening price pressure in Japan as...
BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China’s economic growth
LONDON (Reuters) – BHP Group’s Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. “There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months,” the head of the world’s largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.
Lebanon fails to elect president for third time amid financial meltdown
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a president for the third time on Thursday, bringing the country closer to institutional deadlock amid a deep financial crisis. Outgoing President Michel Aoun’s term ends on Oct. 31 and divisions remain among political blocs over the makeup of a...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. “We have decided to pull out of the Energy Charter Treaty,” said Macron...
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
Fed’s Harker says high inflation calls for more rate hikes
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday the central bank is not done with raising its short-term rate target amid very high levels of inflation, while adding it was likely the central bank will find space next year to pause the tightening process and take stock of how its rate increases are impacting the economy.
Venezuela opposition consider ditching Guaido-led interim government -FT
(Reuters) – Venezuela’s opposition parties are considering a plan to wind up the country’s U.S.-backed interim government led by Juan Guaido, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a senior figure in the opposition alliance. Three of the four main parties in the Unitary Platform opposition alliance...
Ukraine to overhaul legislation on genetically-modified crops
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine, which prohibits the cultivation of genetically-modified crops, plans to revamp its legislation in response to a growing illicit market for the crops, but hasn’t decided whether to tighten or relax the ban, the agriculture ministry said. Ukraine is a global exporter of agricultural products...
Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there. “I’m concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement,” Albanese told reporters....
EU shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on regimes like China, says Finnish PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels. “That doesn’t mean there can be any economic relations with China but it...
Low-key ‘fixer’ Giorgetti named Italy’s economy minister
ROME (Reuters) – Giancarlo Giorgetti, Italy’s new economy minister, is a veteran political wheeler-dealer viewed as a moderate and relatively pro-European member of his right-wing League party. A low-key counterweight to the party’s fiery, eurosceptic leader Matteo Salvini, Giorgetti has spent most of his 26 years in parliament...
Ukraine says it seeks 20% cut in energy use, consumers responding
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s energy minister said on Thursday the government was seeking a 20% reduction in energy use and that Ukrainians had responded to an appeal to limit their use of power. The minister, Herman Halushchenko, said on Ukrainian television that Russia had launched more than 300...
