Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Bubba Wallace Wrecking Kyle Larson: “Pretty Obvious To Me That Bubba Tried To Take Him Out”
Just about every NASCAR fan on the planet saw Bubba Wallace shove Kyle Larson, after Wallace took out Larson in retaliation for sending him into the wall while trying to make a pass at Las Vegas this past Sunday. The move ultimately ended the day for Larson and Wallace, as...
Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson multiple times on Sunday at Las Vegas. Interestingly, the 23XI Racing driver joked about that exact behavior just moments before the start of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares the big surprise his team found in car’s engine
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports team found a big surprise in one of their car’s engines this week. Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter this week that after unloading the cars from last weekend’s races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his team encountered a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars.
Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon
Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Kyle Larson Admits Bubba Wallace Expressed Anger at Him in the Past on a Couple of Occasions by Flipping Him Off
Kyle Larson admitted to reporters that he and Bubba Wallace had several incidents in the past where the 23XI Racing driver expressed his anger in a much more conventional way. The post Kyle Larson Admits Bubba Wallace Expressed Anger at Him in the Past on a Couple of Occasions by Flipping Him Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network). Cup qualifying and...
Joe Gibbs Racing to announce NASCAR lineups after the 2022 season concludes
Joe Gibbs Racing will announce its 2023 NASCAR driver lineups after the season concludes, per Joe Gibbs. Who would join the team in the Cup and Xfinity Series?
Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race
One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
Weekend Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway
MIAMI, Fla. — The NASCAR Cup Series run for the championship makes its only stop of the season in South
Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98
Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98
Point scores in OT, Lightning top Panthers 3-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night. The Lightning won it with Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into overtime. Victor Hedman was called for roughing which made it a 4-on-3 for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay. Tkachuk and Rudolfs Balcers scored for Florida. “Look, they are a heck of a team,” Point said. “They are fast, are skilled, it’s always a tough night. And they are always fun games. They are high-flying, but always tight checking. It was a cool game and you always have to be ready. It was nice to win, but there’s still plenty to work on.”
Padres lose Game 3, trail 2-1 in NLCS
The Padres on Friday lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series 4-2 at Citizens Bank Park.
The RACER Mailbag, October 19
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
