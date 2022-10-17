ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sportscasting

Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson multiple times on Sunday at Las Vegas. Interestingly, the 23XI Racing driver joked about that exact behavior just moments before the start of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon

Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Admits Bubba Wallace Expressed Anger at Him in the Past on a Couple of Occasions by Flipping Him Off

Kyle Larson admitted to reporters that he and Bubba Wallace had several incidents in the past where the 23XI Racing driver expressed his anger in a much more conventional way. The post Kyle Larson Admits Bubba Wallace Expressed Anger at Him in the Past on a Couple of Occasions by Flipping Him Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network). Cup qualifying and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Motor1.com

Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race

One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
The Associated Press

Point scores in OT, Lightning top Panthers 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night. The Lightning won it with Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into overtime. Victor Hedman was called for roughing which made it a 4-on-3 for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay. Tkachuk and Rudolfs Balcers scored for Florida. “Look, they are a heck of a team,” Point said. “They are fast, are skilled, it’s always a tough night. And they are always fun games. They are high-flying, but always tight checking. It was a cool game and you always have to be ready. It was nice to win, but there’s still plenty to work on.”
TAMPA, FL
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, October 19

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
CALIFORNIA STATE

