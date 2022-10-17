Read full article on original website
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Russia says it continued to hit Ukrainian energy and military sites over last 24 hours
(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday its forces continued to hit military and energy targets in Ukraine over the last 24 hours. It also said Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region, from which local Russian-installed officials are currently evacuating tens of thousands of residents.
Ukraine says it seeks 20% cut in energy use, consumers responding
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s energy minister said on Thursday the government was seeking a 20% reduction in energy use and that Ukrainians had responded to an appeal to limit their use of power. The minister, Herman Halushchenko, said on Ukrainian television that Russia had launched more than 300...
EU shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on regimes like China, says Finnish PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels. “That doesn’t mean there can be any economic relations with China but it...
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Russia says it destroyed foreign-made-weapons depot in Kherson region
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that the Russian air force had destroyed a depot with foreign-made Ukrainian military equipment in Ukraine’s Kherson region. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
EU will discuss Iran and special tribunal for Russia – Estonia PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will discuss how to deal with Iran over its support for Russia’s war against Ukraine and the bloc should also start thinking about a special tribunal to rule on Moscow’s aggression, Estonian Prime Kaja Kallas said Friday. “We have agreed sanctions...
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
German parliament approves suspending debt brake
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s parliament on Friday voted to suspend the constitutional debt brake as it prepared to approve a 200 billion euro ($195 billion) emergency rescue package to tackle the energy crisis. Europe’s biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a...
Russia arranging a ‘propaganda show’ in Kherson – senior Ukrainian official
KYIV (Reuters) – A senior Ukrainian official accused Russia of organising a “propaganda show” in occupied Kherson after Russian-installed officials said they were preparing to defend the city from imminent Ukrainian attack and urged civilians to flee. Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, also...
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
Pentagon declines to offer details on U.S.-Russia defense call
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon on Friday declined to offer specifics about the first call since May between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart beyond saying that Austin emphasized a need for lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine. A Pentagon spokesperson told a televised...
Ukraine to overhaul legislation on genetically-modified crops
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine, which prohibits the cultivation of genetically-modified crops, plans to revamp its legislation in response to a growing illicit market for the crops, but hasn’t decided whether to tighten or relax the ban, the agriculture ministry said. Ukraine is a global exporter of agricultural products...
‘That’s democracy’: Protester disrupts Canadian defence minister’s event
(Reuters) – Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand’s appearance at a democracy forum on Friday was disrupted by a protester who stood before the stage holding a “STOP THE WAR” sign, prompting Anand to take a break in the middle of the programme when the protester refused to leave.
Ukrainian presidential adviser condemns Putin’s ‘martial law’ declaration
KYIV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian presidential adviser dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of martial law in four occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday as the “pseudo-legalization of looting of Ukrainians’ property.”. “‘Martial law’ implementation on the occupied territories by Russia should be considered only as...
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
U.S. boosts EV purchases, but faces supply chain hurdles
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government has significantly boosted purchases of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles but faces supply chain hurdles, the White House said, as it looks to meet President Joe Biden’s aggressive zero-emission purchasing goals. Federal agencies quintupled purchases of EVs and PHEVs in the 12-months...
Pfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc expects to charge about $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine after the United States government’s current program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on a call with analysts. Lukin said she expects the vaccine will be made available with...
