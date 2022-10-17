NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandy Creek marched into Stapleton Thursday and took down the Sandhills Valley Mavericks in the first round of the 8 man playoffs 24-18. The Cougars jumped out to an early 16-0 in the second quarter before the Mavericks finally found their way into the endzone making in a ten point game at the half. In the third quarter the Mavericks stepped up their game scoring the only touchdown in the quarter on a Caleb Burnside diving touchdown catch.

