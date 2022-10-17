Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Saint Pats host Elkhorn Valley for the first round of State Playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The undefeated Irish of Saint Pats looks to continue their perfect season with a win in the first round of the playoffs against Elkhorn Valley. The Irish come into the game with a spotless 8-0 record, while Elkhorn Valley makes the trip to North Platte with a 3-5 record.
knopnews2.com
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The contract extension of former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost has been officially released. A district court judge ordered the University of Nebraska to provide the information earlier this week. The university attempted to argue that a request from USA Today to provide specific coaching metrics...
knopnews2.com
12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A flock of gamebirds in York County has tested positive for the avian flu, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. This brings the total number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska this year to 12. According...
knopnews2.com
NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
knopnews2.com
Markowski named to Lisa Leslie Award Watch List
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska center Alexis Markowski was honored Friday as one of 20 candidates nationally on the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List. The Lisa Leslie Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), honors the nation’s top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. It is named after three-time All-American and 1994 National Player of the Year Lisa Leslie, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
knopnews2.com
Sandy Creek upsets Sandhills Valley in 8-man playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandy Creek marched into Stapleton Thursday and took down the Sandhills Valley Mavericks in the first round of the 8 man playoffs 24-18. The Cougars jumped out to an early 16-0 in the second quarter before the Mavericks finally found their way into the endzone making in a ten point game at the half. In the third quarter the Mavericks stepped up their game scoring the only touchdown in the quarter on a Caleb Burnside diving touchdown catch.
