Related
Albany Herald
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is out. So, what's the verdict?
Taylor Swift is endorsing late nights with her first original album in two years. The 11-time Grammy Award winner unveiled her 10th studio album, "Midnights," on Friday, following a surprise announcement at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Albany Herald
James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban
When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all "so silly." In an interview with the New York Times to promote his forthcoming Amazon series "Mammals," Corden commented on another patron at the restaurant where he was dining with the Times reporter having words with her server about not liking her eggs.
Albany Herald
'Ticket to Paradise' gets mileage out of its George Clooney-Julia Roberts pairing
Think of "Ticket to Paradise" like a postcard of beautiful people having fun in a beautiful place and you'll get along just fine. Giving it much more thought than that won't help this rom-com vehicle for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, although the "com" part proves a trifle deficient in a movie that's significantly better when it's sweet than salty.
"Did You See Him Too?": People Are Describing Their Most Disturbing Ghost Encounters, And My Palms Are Sweating
"I was almost asleep when I felt myself being tucked into bed. I opened my eyes and saw the blankets being tucked under me. I felt a fear like nothing I've ever experienced before. I grabbed the blanket and ran into the guest room."
Albany Herald
Lana Del Rey says laptop containing her new album was stolen
Lana Del Rey says she was robbed of a backpack that contained her laptop, which had her new album on it. The singer said along with the computer, multiple hard drives and a camera were also stolen.
Albany Herald
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: Lace Tries to Get Rodney Back After Date With Eliza (VIDEO)
There’s trouble in paradise for Lace and Rodney. Earlier this week, Lace returned to the beach in hopes of reconnecting with Rodney, but he was MIA upon her arrival. Lace’s fears became reality when she learned Rodney was on a date with Eliza. After a tense conversation with the other men, the episode ended with Rodney and Eliza seeing Lace the moment they got back from date night.
'Los Espookys' writers Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega say they didn't set out to create a boundary-defying show
"I've never set out to do any work with an agenda, but rather just touch on things that I'm naturally interested in," Torres told Insider.
