Albany Herald

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is out. So, what's the verdict?

Taylor Swift is endorsing late nights with her first original album in two years. The 11-time Grammy Award winner unveiled her 10th studio album, "Midnights," on Friday, following a surprise announcement at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
Parade

Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo

Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Albany Herald

James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban

When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all "so silly." In an interview with the New York Times to promote his forthcoming Amazon series "Mammals," Corden commented on another patron at the restaurant where he was dining with the Times reporter having words with her server about not liking her eggs.
Albany Herald

'Ticket to Paradise' gets mileage out of its George Clooney-Julia Roberts pairing

Think of "Ticket to Paradise" like a postcard of beautiful people having fun in a beautiful place and you'll get along just fine. Giving it much more thought than that won't help this rom-com vehicle for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, although the "com" part proves a trifle deficient in a movie that's significantly better when it's sweet than salty.
Albany Herald

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: Lace Tries to Get Rodney Back After Date With Eliza (VIDEO)

There’s trouble in paradise for Lace and Rodney. Earlier this week, Lace returned to the beach in hopes of reconnecting with Rodney, but he was MIA upon her arrival. Lace’s fears became reality when she learned Rodney was on a date with Eliza. After a tense conversation with the other men, the episode ended with Rodney and Eliza seeing Lace the moment they got back from date night.

