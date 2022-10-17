ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West Offers Lamest Apology Ever for Wild Anti-Semitic Rant

Kanye West has apologized for wishing death to all Jewish people across the world. Okay, not actually at all, really. Let’s be honest here. The tragically misguided rapper sat down for a two-hour interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday… during which he addressed a certain diatribe he went on via Twitter a few days ago.
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: Yup, I'm Dating! And I Wanna Get Married Again!

In order to promote the ongoing season of Sister Wives, Christine Brown has been making the media rounds of late, providing in-depth interviews with a number of entertainment news-themed outlets. The mother of six has said a whole lot in these sit-downs, stating for the record, in one case, that...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown Says Her Kids are SOOOOOO Glad She Left Kody

Kody Brown has said it many times at this point. Like, MANY, MANY, MANY times. She’s glad she left Kody Brown and has absolutely no regrets over this life-changing decision; heck, she wishes she had done so years ago. Here is what we’ve now learned, however:. Christine’s children...
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives: Will Christine Brown Ever Leave the Show?

Christine Brown has an answer to one of the most existential questions facing the world of cable television:. Can she really remain on the show Sister Wives… when she is no longer a sister wife?. The mother of six announced just under a year ago that she was done...
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

James Corden Denies Doing Anything Wrong, Gets Called Out AGAIN

For too long, James Corden has been seemingly everywhere. In cars with celebrities. On TV. In otherwise beloved films. “May James Corden appear uninvited in the film adaptation of a beloved musical” is a grim curse on social media. It’s scary because it’s possible. Even likely. Recently,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Howard Stern Eviscerates Kanye West "Mental Illness" Defense Over Antisemitic Rants

Sometimes, even the most inflammatory people get to make a great point. It happens. Back in 2005, that was Ye in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Now, after Kanye West’s antisemitic tirade, it’s Howard Stern’s turn. Howard knows the very real, personal consequences of antisemitism, as well...

