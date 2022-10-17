Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Offers Lamest Apology Ever for Wild Anti-Semitic Rant
Kanye West has apologized for wishing death to all Jewish people across the world. Okay, not actually at all, really. Let’s be honest here. The tragically misguided rapper sat down for a two-hour interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday… during which he addressed a certain diatribe he went on via Twitter a few days ago.
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown: Yup, I'm Dating! And I Wanna Get Married Again!
In order to promote the ongoing season of Sister Wives, Christine Brown has been making the media rounds of late, providing in-depth interviews with a number of entertainment news-themed outlets. The mother of six has said a whole lot in these sit-downs, stating for the record, in one case, that...
'Los Espookys' writers Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega say they didn't set out to create a boundary-defying show
"I've never set out to do any work with an agenda, but rather just touch on things that I'm naturally interested in," Torres told Insider.
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown Says Her Kids are SOOOOOO Glad She Left Kody
Kody Brown has said it many times at this point. Like, MANY, MANY, MANY times. She’s glad she left Kody Brown and has absolutely no regrets over this life-changing decision; heck, she wishes she had done so years ago. Here is what we’ve now learned, however:. Christine’s children...
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives: Will Christine Brown Ever Leave the Show?
Christine Brown has an answer to one of the most existential questions facing the world of cable television:. Can she really remain on the show Sister Wives… when she is no longer a sister wife?. The mother of six announced just under a year ago that she was done...
The Hollywood Gossip
James Corden Denies Doing Anything Wrong, Gets Called Out AGAIN
For too long, James Corden has been seemingly everywhere. In cars with celebrities. On TV. In otherwise beloved films. “May James Corden appear uninvited in the film adaptation of a beloved musical” is a grim curse on social media. It’s scary because it’s possible. Even likely. Recently,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen, Gushes Over Elizabeth as a "Shining Example of Female Leadership"
Meghan Markle is opening up about Queen Elizabeth II. On Wednesday, excerpts from an interview the Duchess of Sussex gave to Variety — as part of its Power of Women issue — were published online. Along with many other topics, Markle delved into the death of her grandmother-in-law...
The Hollywood Gossip
Melissa Gorga: Jennifer Aydin Threw Her Drink 'Cause Joe Called Her a "Dirty Bitch"
Last weekend, Jennifer Aydin chucked her drink during some sort of altercation involving Joe Gorga. It wasn’t exactly a secret. It happened in the hotel lobby at BravoCon. People saw it. We even have a GIF of it. Initially, no one knew the motive. Many assumed that Jennifer was...
The Hollywood Gossip
Howard Stern Eviscerates Kanye West "Mental Illness" Defense Over Antisemitic Rants
Sometimes, even the most inflammatory people get to make a great point. It happens. Back in 2005, that was Ye in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Now, after Kanye West’s antisemitic tirade, it’s Howard Stern’s turn. Howard knows the very real, personal consequences of antisemitism, as well...
