BTS Is Taking Time Off For Military Service & Here's What It Means For The K-Pop Band

K-pop fans won't be hearing new music from BTS anytime soon, as the wildly popular South Korean band is stepping back to serve in their country's military.

The Bangtan Boys' management group, Big Hit Music, announced the news on Monday, dashing many fans' hopes that South Korea's No. 1 band would be able to keep the music going a little longer.

Here's what you need to know about the situation.

Why are BTS members joining the military?

South Korea is one of several countries that makes military service mandatory by law.

The law requires able-bodied men under the age of 35 to serve in the military for 18-21 months, depending on which branch they join.

There had been some questions about whether BTS would get a pass, but the band's management team answered those questions on Monday.

"The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service," Big Hit Music announced on Twitter.

Why is BTS stepping away now?

Jin, the oldest of BTS' seven members, is due to turn 30 on December 4.

Major South Korean artists and athletes can ask for an exception to delay their mandatory service, and Jin had apparently applied for one.

However, he recently withdrew that request and decided to voluntarily join the military, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reports.

"I think military service is a duty as a Korean citizen, and I will respond at any time if the country calls," Jin said in February 2020, per Yonhap.

The other six members of BTS will also put in their service at the same time, their management group says.

What will BTS members do in the military?

We don't know exactly what their jobs will be, but Jin, V, Jung Kook, Jimin, Suga, RM and J-Hope will all be joining the South Korean army, Yonhap News reports. The army has the shortest time commitment of 18 months, while the navy and the air force are a few months longer.

Their choice of military branch is a bit funny, given that the band's fans call themselves the BTS Army.

South Korea has technically been at war with North Korea for roughly 70 years, although the two sides are not actively locked in combat at this point.

When will BTS reform?

"Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," Big Hit Music says.

No exact date has been set for the band's reunion, but it sounds like there will be a few months of wiggle room around their 18-month service period.