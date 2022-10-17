Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Raiders and Spartans win – Thursday tournament volleyball scores
The Benjamin Logan varsity team defeated Tecumseh in the second round of the Division II Sectional Tournament in straight sets: 25-10, 25-13, and 25-9. Makayla Williamson had 11 kills and 2 aces. Lily Blackburn had 8 kills. Brielle Moorhouse had 27 assists and 4 aces. Mia Stahler had 19 digs.
peakofohio.com
Raider boys top Falcons; advance in D2 soccer tournament
The Benjamin Logan varsity boys beat Graham 3-0 in the Division II Sectional Final. Josh Tipton recorded a first-half hat trick for the Raiders. Graham Studebaker recorded 2 assists, while Aiden Todd picked up one. Benjamin Logan improves to 11-5-3. The Raiders will play Carroll in the district semi-finals at...
peakofohio.com
Raiders advance; Pirates fall in five sets – Tuesday Tournament Volleyball results
The Benjamin Logan varsity team defeated Trotwood-Madison in the first round of the DII Sectional Tournament in straight sets: 25-3, 25-12, and 25-5. Makayla Williamson had 8 kills and 8 aces. Lauren Hemmelgarn recorded 5 kills. Lily Blackburn tallied 5 aces. The Riverside varsity team fell to Franklin Monroe in...
peakofohio.com
Area soccer teams open tournament play Tuesday
The Bellefontaine varsity girls lost to Graham 6-2 in the opening round of the Division II Sectional Tournament. Scoring for the Lady Chiefs were Joslyn Robinson and Ellie Mitchell. Ava Watson picked up an assist. For the Lady Falcons, Rosey Dunham led the offense with 5 goals. Lilly Blair added...
peakofohio.com
Moorhouse, McIntosh, and Alstaetter named CBC Mad River Volleyball Players of the Year
The CBC recently announced its All-League Honors for volleyball. Benjamin Logan won the Mad River Division championship. Brielle Moorhouse (BL), Camille McIntosh (Graham), and Stephanie Alstaetter (IL) were named the CBC Mad River Division Tri-Players of the Year. First Team CBC:. Brielle Moorhouse, Mia Stahler, and Makayla Williamson – Benjamin...
Friend of late Russia basketball coach remembers him as ‘pillar’ of the community
RUSSIA — The Russia community is remembering their high school basketball coach who died last week. David Borchers, boys basketball head coach, died Friday from injuries suffered in a crash this month, Superintendent Steve Rose confirmed Wednesday. Borchers, 54, was in an accident on state Route 66 on the...
Ada Herald
Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada’s Wilson Factory
ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
peakofohio.com
Larry E. Royer
Larry E. Royer, 63, of rural Belle Center, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born in Kenton, Ohio on December 18, 1958, the son of Eugene and Mariann (Wienken) Royer, who survive in Belle Center. He is also survived by...
peakofohio.com
Paul Matthew Thomas
Paul Matthew Thomas, 51, of Bellefontaine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He was born in Bellefontaine on May 13, 1971, the son of Robert Easter and Nadine Marie (Conner) Thomas, who both survive. On December 23, 2016, he married Nicole “Niki” Sorreles, and she...
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
peakofohio.com
City of Bellefontaine releases 2022 leaf pickup schedule
The office of the Service-Safety Director, Wes Dodds, recently announced the leaf pickup schedule for Bellefontaine. Leaves need to be piled in the boulevard, or as close to the street as possible, but not in the street or on the sidewalk. You are asked to not park your vehicle in front of the piles, where the city’s leaf machine cannot get to them.
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Record-Herald
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
hometownstations.com
Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
