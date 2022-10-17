Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Step Out in N.Y.C. Ahead of 'Midnights' Release
Taylor Swift previously said the upcoming track "Lavender Haze" is partially inspired by "my relationship for six years" Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are taking a bite out of the Big Apple! Just days before the release of her upcoming 10th studio album Midnights, the "Willow" singer and her actor boyfriend were photographed on a walk in New York City. Swift, 32, wore a long black sweater, plaid skirt and black tights with a recycled Ralph Lauren bag from 2010 as she smiled next to Alwyn, 31, who donned...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Music Video Release Schedule: Here's Everything We Know
The Taylor Swift "Midnights" waiting era is upon us already, and just like in "Reputation," we are ready for it!. To put Swifties on the right schedule on what to expect, Tay Tay took it upon herself and had the initiative to put everyone in the loop on what was to come in the coming week.
Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer
Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is out. So, what's the verdict?
"Midnights," Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, is a move away from folk-rock back to mainstream pop.
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties convinced Taylor Swift used media shaming to write an impactful ‘Midnights’ lyric
Taylor Swift is taking the music industry by storm again with the release of Midnights, a collection of songs that comprise her tenth studio album and are no less potent in getting their message across than all the singer’s back catalog. The purveyor of the greatest bridges in pop...
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
"Love Story" singer Taylor Swift dropped her 10th studio album "Midnights," and fans were quick to react. Spotify crashed Friday as soon as it released.
TMZ.com
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut
Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
Taylor Swift drops '3am' edition of 'Midnights,' music video
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift has said “Midnights” was inspired by certain key sleepless nights — something many of her fans undoubtedly experienced as the singer-songwriter dropped seven bonus tracks and a music video just hours after the album’s release Friday. “Midnights” was released at, well, midnight Eastern time and had become Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by 6:15 p.m. With a runtime of around 44 minutes, listeners would have had the opportunity to play the album four times before Swift unleashed “Midnights (3am Edition).” “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour,” she wrote on Instagram. “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.” The bonus tracks fit tonally with the rest of the darkly electric and moody album, beginning with “The Great War,” sweeping across “Paris” and exploring “High Infidelity” before ending with “Dear Reader.” In all, the seven additional songs — added to the end of the original “Midnights” track listing, encompass about 25 additional minutes.
Taylor Swift's newest album causes online frenzy
Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnights," has become the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The singer-songwriter's 10th studio album was so popular, it briefly crashed the music service. Jamie Yuccas reports.
PopSugar
Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Video Is Here, and It's the First of Many "Midnights" Visuals
After teasing the arrival of her next single, Taylor Swift released the music video for "Anti-Hero," the first of many off Swift's "Midnights" album. The singer previously announced the song's title before she finally shared the release week schedule for her 10th studio album, which also dropped on Oct. 21, along with the official hashtag for the "Anti-Hero" social media challenge.
Taylor Swift Reveals Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric on London Spotify Billboard
The countdown to Midnights continues. At midnight London time Monday, Spotify revealed a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs. “I polish up real nice,” the billboard read. Also updated was Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing a second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasizing about revenge,” she says in the video before a coy smile. Spotify teased that the England capitol would be the location of the announcement, sharing a screengrab of a billboard with the words “Meet us at midnight” in Britain. In their tweet,...
Some Taylor Swift Fans Really Hate Jack Antonoff's Collaboration
"If someone could please do an edit of Midnights that filters out all of jack antonoff's choices id be so grateful," Twitter user @AyeshaASiddiqi wrote.
Taylor Swift is releasing four exclusive ‘Midnights’ vinyls: Here’s where to get them
Swifties are counting down the hours until Taylor Swift releases her 10th studio album “Midnights” at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, October 21. The second Swift announced her new album in August, fans have been eagerly waiting for easter eggs, hints, and anything that would help fans know what to expect. Recently, Swift revealed a collaborative track with Lana Del Rey. According to the 11-time Grammy-winning artist, the album will share “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”
Popculture
Taylor Swift Premiering First Look at 'Midnights' Album Ahead of Its Release
Before they meet her at midnight, Taylor Swift is asking fans to meet her during Thursday Night Football. As the countdown to the release of her 10th studio album enters its final hours, the "All Too Well" singer is set to give fans a sneak peek of her upcoming Midnights album with a special teaser trailer during Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football.
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties will stop at nothing to support their fave, ‘Midnights’ release crashes Spotify
We’re not even hours into having Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, and somehow the demand for it has left millions of Swifties left stranded as Spotify has gone down. Reports of Spotify’s crash came in the immediate minutes after Midnights‘ release, and Swifties naturally took to Twitter to air their greivances.
John Mayer Is Trending on Twitter as Internet Reacts to New Taylor Swift Song
John Mayer has found himself in hot water once again following the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights (3am Edition). It's been a long-running joke that the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer would be subjected to the so-called Jake Gyllenhaal treatment upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but with suspicions that a new track from the songstress is about their relationship, it seems his time has come sooner than anticipated.
Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift “Midnights,” (Republic Records) “All of me changed like midnight,” Taylor Swift confesses halfway through her latest album, the aptly named and moody “Midnights.” It’s a moment on the electric “Midnight Rain” that finds lyricist Swift at her best, reminding you of her unparalleled ability to make any emotion feel universal.
