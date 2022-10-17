ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

nbc25news.com

Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say

LANSING, Mich. — Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
nbc25news.com

Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on next-generation facility

HEMLOCK, Mich. -- Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, Friday celebrated breaking ground on an expansion project that will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its semiconductor-grade polysilicon. The next-generation technologies HSC will deploy through...
nbc25news.com

MI Tri-Share Child Care program expands to more communities

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Access to affordable childcare is a challenge, but one Michigan organization is helping bridge the gap. In February, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $2.5 million from the state to support the Michigan Tri-Share Child Care Program. The program splits the cost of childcare between the State of Michigan,...
nbc25news.com

Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
LUZERNE, MI
nbc25news.com

Accused Oxford shooter to remain in jail, says judge

UPDATE: A judge has decided that Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting is back in court Thursday at 9:00 a.m. This is part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil from Colorado business

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police said two men were arrested after they were caught stealing cooking oil from a business in Colorado. Officers were dispatched to the business on Wednesday around 8:45 a.m. EDT for a report that two black men were stealing cooking oil from the back of the building, according to the Pocono Township Police Department.
COLORADO STATE
nbc25news.com

Police warn of police impersonator scam in Tittabawassee Township

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Tittabawassee Township Police Department is warning the public of a potential scam involving a police impersonator. See the statement from the Tittabawassee Township Police Department on the incident below:. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the department responded to the Coffee Beanery, 7736 Midland Rd., after...
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, MI

