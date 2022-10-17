Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
'Too little, too late' for ballot preprocessing plan, some election clerks say
LANSING, Mich. — Election officials spent years asking the Michigan Legislature to catch up with other states like Florida and California that allowed early processing of absentee ballots. When the legislature finally approved preprocessing in late September, a number of clerks decided not to take the lawmakers up on...
nbc25news.com
Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say
LANSING, Mich. — Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
nbc25news.com
Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on next-generation facility
HEMLOCK, Mich. -- Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, Friday celebrated breaking ground on an expansion project that will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its semiconductor-grade polysilicon. The next-generation technologies HSC will deploy through...
nbc25news.com
MI Tri-Share Child Care program expands to more communities
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Access to affordable childcare is a challenge, but one Michigan organization is helping bridge the gap. In February, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $2.5 million from the state to support the Michigan Tri-Share Child Care Program. The program splits the cost of childcare between the State of Michigan,...
nbc25news.com
Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
nbc25news.com
Accused Oxford shooter to remain in jail, says judge
UPDATE: A judge has decided that Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting is back in court Thursday at 9:00 a.m. This is part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged...
nbc25news.com
Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil from Colorado business
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police said two men were arrested after they were caught stealing cooking oil from a business in Colorado. Officers were dispatched to the business on Wednesday around 8:45 a.m. EDT for a report that two black men were stealing cooking oil from the back of the building, according to the Pocono Township Police Department.
nbc25news.com
'Suspicious package' on US Department of Energy campus prompts road closure in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities said they are investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus on Germantown Road in Maryland. A FedEx truck is being searched. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Bomb Squad is at the scene...
nbc25news.com
Police warn of police impersonator scam in Tittabawassee Township
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Tittabawassee Township Police Department is warning the public of a potential scam involving a police impersonator. See the statement from the Tittabawassee Township Police Department on the incident below:. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the department responded to the Coffee Beanery, 7736 Midland Rd., after...
nbc25news.com
'They poop everywhere': Ducks take over North Carolina neighborhood
NEW BERN, N.C. (WCTI) — A neighborhood in North Carolina has become overrun by ducks. Homeowner Skip Canady said he's lived in Surrey Downs for 8 years. He said he and others have had it with the ducks that are destroying their property. The waterfowl are overpopulating, creating a...
nbc25news.com
Concert being held in Genesee County, admission is two blankets for nursing home residents
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Would you like to enjoy a concert and help a good cause? This is the story for you. The “Blankets of Love” Benefit Concert & Campaign aims to collect lap blankets for local nursing home residents for the winter. The concert will feature music...
Comments / 0