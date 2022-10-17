EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of police officers from around the country have gathered in a football stadium in Connecticut for the funeral for two officers shot to death in an apparent ambush. Friday’s service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy was held at the University of Connecticut’s 40,000-seat stadium in East Hartford. Demonte and Hamzy’s widows gave tearful tributes to their husbands, who were promoted posthumously to lieutenant and sergeant respectively. DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot Oct. 12 by Nicholas Brutcher. Iurato survived and killed Brutcher. Brutcher’s brother also was shot and survived. A motive has not been disclosed.

EAST HARTFORD, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO