South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
