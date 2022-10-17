Read full article on original website
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “One More Chance” (Feat. Navy Blue)
Last year, the New York underground rap lifer Wiki teamed up with Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Navy Blue. Navy Blue handled all the production on Wiki’s album Half God, and it was one of last year’s best rap albums. In a couple of days, Wiki will follow that album with Cold Cuts, a new mixtape that he recorded with New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. We’ve already posted the early tracks “My Life” and “The Fonz,” and now we get to hear Wiki and Navy Blue get back together.
Stream Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights
The clock has struck midnight, and the new Taylor Swift album is out. Midnights, Swift’s 10th studio album (not counting re-recordings), is billed as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.” It’s a largely electronic affair, like a more low-key 1989 or folklore with the acoustic guitars swapped out for synthesizers. It finds Swift firing off memorable lines and painting scenes in a way that will send her Swifties into full-on pin-board detective mode.
Stream Burial’s Surprise New EP Streetlands
Back in January, London-based soundscape experimentalist Burial (aka William Bevan) released the ghostly ANTIDAWN, which was technically an EP, despite being about 43 minutes long. ANTIDAWN followed Burial’s 2019 compilation album, Tunes 2011-2019, which comprised miscellaneous singles and EPs released after his 2006 self-titled and 2007’s Untrue. Now, Burial is finishing out the year with a surprise three-track EP called Streetlands. Similar to ANTIDAWN, Streetlands is eerie and ambient and has a short tracklist (“Hospital Chapel,” “Streetlands, and “Exokind”). At about 33 minutes, it’s also long enough to be an LP. Stream Streetlands below via Bandcamp.
Taylor Swift Releases Seven More Songs On Midnights (3am Edition), Parties With Her Evil Twin In “Anti-Hero” Video
Just before the release of her new album Midnights, Taylor swift promised “a special very chaotic surprise” at 3AM. True to her word, three hours after the album itself was out in the world, Swift released Midnights (3am Edition), a version of the album with seven extra tracks. The word “chaotic” gets thrown around a lot these days, but releasing the deluxe edition of your album three hours after releasing the album itself? That probably qualifies.
Militarie Gun Share Three New Songs On All Roads Lead To The Gun Deluxe Edition
Last year, the tunefully brutal Band To Watch Militarie Gun released two extremely sick EPs, All Roads Lead To The Gun and All Roads Lead To The Gun II. Those two EPs work together just fine as a full-length album, and that’s what they’ve now become. A few weeks ago, Militarie Gun announced that they’d signed to Loma Vista and that they would soon release a deluxe version of All Roads Lead To The Gun with four new tracks, including the early single “Let Me Be Normal.” Today, that deluxe edition is out, which means we get to hear the other three new songs.
Okay Kaya – “Inside Of A Plum”
In a couple weeks, Kaya Wilkins is releasing her third album as Okay Kaya, SAP. She’s shared “Spinal Tap” and “Jolene From Her Own Perspective” from it so far, and today she’s back with a new one, “Inside Of A Plum,” which has strings and overlapping vocals and was inspired by ketamine therapy. “The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility,” Wilkins said. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding.” Watch a video, which used DALL·E 2 – OpenAI in collaboration with Austin Lee, below.
John Cale Announces New Album Feat. Animal Collective, Weyes Blood, Sylvan Esso, & More
In August, the legend John Cale released a new single, “Night Crawling,” and today he’s announced a new album called MERCY, his first featuring all original songs in a decade. It comes with quite the stacked contributor list: Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Actress, and Fat White Family are all featured guests on the album, and today Cale is sharing a track called “Story Of Blood” that features Weyes Blood, who is in the midst of her own album rollout. The hauntingly gorgeous track comes with a music video directed by Jethro Waters.
Sigrid – “Blue”
We did not like Sigrid’s second album nearly as much as her first, but we’re not about to get off this train just yet. The Norwegian pop singer has announced a new acoustic edition of this year’s How To Let Go with two new songs, one of which, “Blue,” is out today. How To Let Go (Special Edition) will also be a visual album with its own videos separate from the ones that graced the original tracks.
Pile Of Love – “Over & Out”
Last year, a bunch of members of bands like Drug Church, State Champs, and the Story So Far got together to form a new power-pop band called Pile Of Love, and they did it without telling anybody. In fact, Pile Of Love didn’t inform the world of their existence until their self-titled debut album was already out. That’s not the way bands usually do it! Now, Pile Of Love are planning to follow that album with a new EP next month, and they’re letting the world know about it in a less unconventional way.
Boldy James – “Drop An Album”
Boldy James does not slow down. In addition to a slew of features this year, Detroit underground staple has already released full albums with producers Real Bad Man and Nicholas Craven in 2022. Today he’s back with a song on the producer Evidence’s YouTube channel. It’s called “Drop An Album,” but it’s not necessarily teasing a new LP: “Clips as round as a vinyl — don’t make me drop a album,” Boldy raps. “Shoutout to Theodore and Simon, shit, but I was Alvin.” Then again, who could be surprised if a whole Boldy x Evidence project was on the way? Hear “Drop An Album” below.
Stream Louisville Hardcore Destroyers Incination’s Awesome Debut Album Unaltered Perspective
One of the year’s most anticipated hardcore albums is finally here. The Louisville band Inclination, which features Knocked Loose’s Isaac Hale on guitar, makes a frantic, fervid form of ’90s-style straight-edge hardcore. They sound like they mean everything that they roar, and they’ve made their stomps into something colossal. Way back in 2019, Inclination knocked a lot of people on their asses with their When Fear Turns To Confidence EP. Today, they’ve released their long-awaited full-length debut Unaltered Perspective, and it’s an absolute beast.
Mount Westmore – “Too Big” (Feat. P-Lo)
Last year, four giants of West Coast rap came together to form a new supergroup. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort announced that they’d formed a collective called Mount Westmore, and they released their debut single “Big Subwoofer.” Earlier this year, Mount Westmore released their debut album Bad MFs, but it was only available in the Metaverse. Today, Mount Westmore have announced another album, and this one is an actual regular album, not some goofy future-internet venture.
Tegan And Sara – “Smoking Weed Alone”
Tegan And Sara’s new album Crybaby is out in a couple days. They’ve shared a good chunk of singles from it already — “Fucking Up What Matters,” “Yellow,” “Faded Like A Feeling,” and “I Can’t Grow Up” — and today they’re back with one more advance track, “Smoking Weed Alone.”
Kelela – “Happy Ending”
Last month, Kelela returned with “Washed Away,” her first new single in the five years since the release of her debut album Take Me Apart. At the time, Kelela described the muted track was “an ambient heart-check.” Today, she’s back with a grooving track that’s more of a proper re-introduction: the smooth and clubby “Happy Ending,” which was produced with LSDXOXO with additional production from Bambii. Watch a video for the song below.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Break The Chain”
In November, Neil Young will release a new, Rick Rubin-produced album he made with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded live at Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, World Record will be available as a three-sided 2xLP, a regular LP, CD, and cassette, and it will be available in high-resolution streaming audio via Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz (not Spotify, though). It’ll also be in the Neil Young Archives. Last month, Young & Crazy Horse released World Record‘s lead single “Love Earth,” and now the group is back with another song off the album. It’s a twangy, mid-tempo stomper called “Break The Chain.” Listen below.
Tanukichan – “Make Believe”
Bay Area musician Hannah van Loon started putting out music as Tanukichan back in 2016, and Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear has been involved in the project since the beginning, releasing it via his Company Records label and producing the Radiolove EP and its full-length follow-up Sundays. Today, Tanukichan are back with a fuzzy and melodic new single called “Make Believe,” which is once again a collaboration between van Loon and Toro Y Moi.
Flying Lotus Shares Soundtrack For His V/H/S/99 Segment
Flying Lotus’ Steven Ellison has been focused on Hollywood as of late. After his feature-length directorial debut Kuso came out in 2017, he got involved with writing the Netflix anime show Yasuke, and next year he’s directing his second movie, Ash, which will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson.
NxWorries – “Where I Go” (Feat. H.E.R.)
For the past couple years, Anderson .Paak has been busy as one-half of his duo with Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic. But he’s also a part of a different duo that predates that colalboration: Nxworries, which he started back in 2015 with Knxwledge. They haven’t released any music together since their debut album Yes Lawd! came out in 2016, but today they’re back with a new single called “Where I Go,” which features H.E.R. and was first debuted live back in 2020. Watch a video for the track below.
Hear John Lennon’s Surprisingly Downbeat “Yellow Submarine” Demo From New Revolver Box Set
Next on the endless assembly line of Beatles archival and auxiliary releases is a deluxe reissue of 1966’s masterful, game-changing Revolver. One of the selling points of the box set is a treasure trove of demos, including one for “Yellow Submarine” that was released today as an early teaser.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
