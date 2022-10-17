We did not like Sigrid’s second album nearly as much as her first, but we’re not about to get off this train just yet. The Norwegian pop singer has announced a new acoustic edition of this year’s How To Let Go with two new songs, one of which, “Blue,” is out today. How To Let Go (Special Edition) will also be a visual album with its own videos separate from the ones that graced the original tracks.

