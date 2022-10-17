ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old

UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Killed In SE OKC Hotel Shooting

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at the Bestway Inn Friday morning for a shooting call and found one victim dead on the scene. They are still in the early stages of the investigation, and minimal information is available at this time. News 9 spoke with Oklahoma City Police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Crews Prepping For Winter Snow

Although there's no snow yet, Oklahoma City crews are heating up for this winter. Maintenance crews run practice drills to prepare for clearing 3,500 miles of snow routes every year. Officials said they're working on a brining program for this winter, which is a saltwater treatment. Crews plan to use...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon-area mobile home park rezoning suit dismissed

A lawsuit challenging the Oklahoma City Council’s denial of a rezoning request for a mobile home park just east of Yukon has been dismissed. Attorney Cooper T. Hahn, who represents the plaintiff DACT, LLC, filed a dismissal without prejudice on Sept. 22 in Canadian County District Court. The plaintiff...
YUKON, OK
KFOR

Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!

Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Nonprofit grocery store in Oklahoma City forced to close after flood

OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit grocery store was forced to close after its heating unit overheated, causing its fire suppression systems to kick in and flood the store. "I was underneath it at the time, so I got hit with whatever was coming out of the heating system I don’t know what it was, but it didn’t hurt me," said Joclyn Gaines, the cashier.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

UCO Officer Goes Above & Beyond To Help Injured Student

Officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department went to work expecting a normal day, but things got really exciting, really quick. “I mean I had just pulled into the parking lot in front of the PED, I didn’t have my badge, I didn’t have my gun, my belt,” said officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department.
EDMOND, OK

