Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KFOR
The Oklahoma wind machine is cranking back up this weekend!
Hope you enjoyed yesterday’s light winds, sunny skies, temps in the 70s! Today the Oklahoma south wind is back with gusts near 30 MPH in OKC! This combined with very warm temps mid to upper 80s and dry conditions means extreme fire weather threat this weekend!
News On 6
OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old
UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
KOCO
Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
KOCO
New development in Oklahoma City could mirror popular Chicago neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new development in Midtown could mirror a popular Chicago neighborhood. Some residents are excited about the possible changes. Others said this could disrupt traffic patterns. A block of Classen Drive could shut down and turn into a courtyard. It’s part of a proposal by the...
KOCO
Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
KOCO
Mysterious hole in Midwest City leaves many questioning why, how it got there
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A mysterious hole in Midwest City left many questioning why and how it got there. It has been a mystery for many people, some asking how it got there and others debating who is responsible. KOCO 5 reached out to several different people to look for those answers.
KOCO
Petition drives, activist arguments breathe new life into Oklahoma City building
OKLAHOMA CITY — Five years after petition drives and activist arguments, an Oklahoma City building is closer to breathing new life. Community members fought to keep the building five years ago, and now, crews have broken ground on the inside to bring the original charm back to life. "There’s...
Alcohol fire near Chickasha expected to burn for the next two to three days
A massive fire at a warehouse near Chickasha in Ninnekah has devoured a facility containing hand sanitizer.
Vehicle accident on Turner Turnpike slows down traffic
A vehicle accident on the Eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike is causing traffic to slow-down.
News On 6
1 Killed In SE OKC Hotel Shooting
Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at the Bestway Inn Friday morning for a shooting call and found one victim dead on the scene. They are still in the early stages of the investigation, and minimal information is available at this time. News 9 spoke with Oklahoma City Police...
kswo.com
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
OKC Crews Prepping For Winter Snow
Although there's no snow yet, Oklahoma City crews are heating up for this winter. Maintenance crews run practice drills to prepare for clearing 3,500 miles of snow routes every year. Officials said they're working on a brining program for this winter, which is a saltwater treatment. Crews plan to use...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon-area mobile home park rezoning suit dismissed
A lawsuit challenging the Oklahoma City Council’s denial of a rezoning request for a mobile home park just east of Yukon has been dismissed. Attorney Cooper T. Hahn, who represents the plaintiff DACT, LLC, filed a dismissal without prejudice on Sept. 22 in Canadian County District Court. The plaintiff...
KFOR
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!
Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
KOCO
Nonprofit grocery store in Oklahoma City forced to close after flood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit grocery store was forced to close after its heating unit overheated, causing its fire suppression systems to kick in and flood the store. "I was underneath it at the time, so I got hit with whatever was coming out of the heating system I don’t know what it was, but it didn’t hurt me," said Joclyn Gaines, the cashier.
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
KOCO
Popular food truck beats odds, opens first location in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The past two years have been tough for small businesses and restaurants. Now, a very popular food truck beat the odds and opened its first brick-and-mortar location. "It's not a food truck anymore. It's a restaurant," said Gannon Mendez, owner of Saucee Sicilian. Mendez said there...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
News On 6
UCO Officer Goes Above & Beyond To Help Injured Student
Officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department went to work expecting a normal day, but things got really exciting, really quick. “I mean I had just pulled into the parking lot in front of the PED, I didn’t have my badge, I didn’t have my gun, my belt,” said officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department.
Comments / 0