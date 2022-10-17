Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Harper's Bazaar
Bella Hadid Does Y2K Style in a Sporty All-White Outfit
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez's classic nail polish is the perfect autumn/winter shade
Bona fide beauty icon Jennifer Lopez has just inspired our looks once more – but this time not with her cascading honey toned hair or that 'JLo glow' her complexion radiates. Instead, it's the star's nails we're coveting. Attending the recent Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 show, Lopez showcased the...
Harper's Bazaar
See never-before-seen sketches of Princess Diana’s most memorable outfits
Princess Diana’s legacy reaches far beyond fashion, but she is still one of the 20th century’s greatest style icons. In Diana: A Life in Dresses, a new book out from ACC Art Books, fashion journalist Claudia Joseph opens the door to her coveted royal wardrobe. Featuring memorable moments like the 'Travolta gown' and the 'revenge dress,' the tome chronicles Diana's sartorial evolution – from her early shopping days at Harrods to building relationships with her favourite designers, like Catherine Walker.
Harper's Bazaar
Lizzo undergoes 'bronde' hair transformation and it's perfect for autumn
Celebrity hair transformations make for the perfect inspiration for your next salon appointment. One shade that keeps popping up is 'bronde' – the perfect combination of blonde and brunette hair. Just recently, we've seen Hailey Bieber, Lili Reinhart and Margot Robbie opting for the hybrid hue and now, one more celebrity has joined the club: Lizzo.
Harper's Bazaar
Did Bella Hadid Just Invent a New Belt Trend?
13 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Support for Each Other Was Next-Level 13 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Support for Each Other Was Next-Level. Bella Hadid is no stranger to unconventional styling. There was the time she wore a ribbed turtleneck with one sleeve on and one sleeve...
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Confirms She Has "Gone on Dates" After Splitting from Her Husband
Emily Ratajkowski is getting back out there following her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In an interview for Harper's Bazaar's November cover, the model reveals she's enjoying her single life and exploring the dating pool. "I can tell you that I have never been single before," she says. The My...
Sprinkles Founder Candace Nelson On Advice From Pal Reese Witherspoon & Her New Book
Ever since launching in 2005, Candace Nelson‘s Sprinkles Cupcakes has had a loyal celebrity following counting everyone from Oprah Winfrey, to Katie Holmes (who helped put them on the map) and customer-turned-pal Reese Witherspoon. The Legally Blonde star praises the serial entrepreneur on the back of her new book Sweet Success, but has also shared plenty of advice with Candace over the years. “[Reese taught me] to embrace ambition as a business and to not look at that as an ugly word. And go for it as a woman,” Candace told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “And, own it,” she added.
Harper's Bazaar
Everything we know about Queen Camilla’s coronation
The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade. Camilla, Queen Consort, is set to be coronated next to her husband, King Charles III, next year, in a ceremony that will take place eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Harper's Bazaar
Before My Policeman Was a Movie Starring Harry Styles, It Was a Devastating Novel
It has taken nearly a decade and the announcement of a film adaptation starring one of today’s biggest pop stars for Bethan Roberts’s third novel, My Policeman, to be published in the United States. Following its initial 2012 United Kingdom release, the book has now been released in “15 or more translations [and] has a whole new life that I never expected,” Roberts tells me, seated in front of an impressive wall-tall bookshelf in her Brighton home. Chronicling a trio of lovers, My Policeman is a reflection of insatiable desire and its repercussions.
Harper's Bazaar
Keke Palmer On her New Style Philosophy: “It's Giving Steve Jobs, Girl”
One of my favorite things to quote, ever, is Keke Palmer’s most meme-fied moment from 2019: “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.” She was talking about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, and after catching up with her over the phone nearly three years later, I think I finally understand why.
Harper's Bazaar
Ganni’s First Beauty Collection Is Here
With its casual-cool and sustainable designs worn by the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, Danish brand Ganni is a favorite among fashion insiders on and off the runway. To expand its influence even further, Ganni just dropped its first beauty range in collaboration with Submission Beauty.
Spring 2023 Trend: Shine
For the spring 2023 season, there was no shortage of shiny embellishments and metallic materials. Designers went from oversize sequins resembling fish scales, part of the “Little Mermaid” underwater fantasy trend, to gold and silver monochromatic dressing exuding a year-round holiday spirit. The glam festive factor reached an all-time high at Valentino where allover sequined looks served as reminders of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s red carpet “Midas touch,” exemplified in a stunning emerald green sequined cape dress. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: ShineSpring 2023 Trends: TailoringSpring 2023 Trends: Utility While for most, the idea of allover sequin dressing might appear to be a...
At Antwerp’s ‘Mirror Mirror’ Exhibit, Fashion and the Psyche Intertwine to Probe Notions of Beauty
If fashion’s last several years have been about challenging outdated beauty ideals — whether pertaining to racial, size or gender diversity — the “Mirror Mirror” exhibit may be the artful answer to continuing that challenge, and investigating how we feel about it all. A joint exhibition between Antwerp’s MoMu fashion museum and the Dr. Guislain Museum in Ghent, which holds exhibits on the history of psychiatry in what was formerly Belgium’s first mental asylum, “Mirror Mirror,” which opened earlier this month, looks at how fashion, psychology, self-image and identity intertwine.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalInside Charisse...
Harper's Bazaar
Model Marie von Behrens-Felipe Debuts Vintage-Inspired Jewelry Collection with Anine Bing
An ode to her grandparents' collection of luxurious antiques, German-born model Marie von Behrens-Felipe has just debuted a vintage-inspired jewelry collection with designer and friend Anine Bing. The capsule collection dropped yesterday and includes all things chunky, ultra-cool, and gold-plated: hoop earrings, a big chain bracelet, an oversized chain necklace....
Harper's Bazaar
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls the “Truly Horrifying” Day Daughter Apple Left for College
Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Her Harper's Bazaar Covers Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Her Harper's Bazaar Covers. Gwyneth Paltrow was a ball of emotions when she saw her little girl, Apple Blythe Martin, go off to college. The Goop founder recalled the moment while speaking to People during the Gwyneth Paltrow...
Harper's Bazaar
Free & Easy
Opening Image: Rokh dress. Helmut Lang T-shirt. Ottolinger earring. Cartier rings. Miu Miu shoes. Model: Aylah Peterson; Hair: Olivier Noraz for Oribe; Makeup: Caroline Fenouil; Production: Laura Benady at La Belle Production. This article originally appeared in the October 2022 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, available on newsstands October 4th.
Harper's Bazaar
Meet Indy Lewis: Industry's new girl
Warning: this interview contains spoilers for Industry Season 2. For your first ever acting job, HBO's intense, drug- and sex-loaded banking drama, Industry, is a bit of a trial by fire. "I was only 18 and had just left college when I first auditioned, and I actually was up for a totally different part," says the now 21-year-old Indy Lewis, the latest 'grad' at the now infamous Pierpoint & Co. "The producers said, listen, we really, really like you, but I think it'd be a bit bold of us for your first job to throw you in right in the deep end like this..."
